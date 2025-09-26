Poco F7 Ultra debuted in global markets earlier this year, in March, as the company's flagship smartphone. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand could be preparing to launch its next flagship, the Poco F8 Ultra. The key specifications of the rumoured handset have surfaced online, suggesting that it might offer significant upgrades in terms of battery and chipset. Moreover, a tipster has shared that the phone is confirmed to debut globally and could be launched in the market as well.

Poco F8 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has shared some specifications and features of the rumoured Poco F8 Ultra. The leaker believes that the Poco F8 Ultra could be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which was launched on September 24, during the Snapdragon Summit 2025. If this is true, then the phone will join other flagship smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus.

Poco F8 Ultra :



✅ ~7000mAh🔋100W⚡ wireless ⚡

✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

✅ 50MP OIS + 50MP UW + 50MP periscope 🤳50MP

✅ 1.5K or 2K flat 120Hz LTPO Amoled

✅ Ultrasonic FS, Better speaker & haptics, IP69



This is confirmed to launch globally & this could launch in India 🇮🇳 — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 26, 2025

He added that the Poco F8 Ultra will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which would be a significant upgrade over its predecessor's 5,300mAh battery. It might support 100W wired fast charging. The handset is said to feature wireless charging support, too. It is said to sport a 1.5K or a 2K resolution LTPO OLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco could also equip the handset with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It could be paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor. On the front, the model is said to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Whereas, its supposed predecessor only carries a 32-megapixel selfie.

The rumoured Poco F8 Ultra could be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. The Poco F8 Ultra might debut with improved speakers and haptics, too. It is said to be IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. The tipster said that the phone is confirmed to launch globally and might be unveiled in India as well.

The Poco F8 Ultra is expected to succeed this year's Poco F7 Ultra, which was unveiled globally in March. To recap, the Poco F7 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch WQHD+ flow AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. Powering the handset is a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.