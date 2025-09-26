Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco F8 Ultra Key Specifications Including Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset Leaked

Poco F8 Ultra Key Specifications Including Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset Leaked

Poco F7 Ultra was launched globally in March with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 17:34 IST
Poco F8 Ultra Key Specifications Including Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset Leaked

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F8 Ultra is expected to succeed this year's Poco F7 Ultra (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco F8 Ultra could feature the latest Snapdragon chip
  • Poco F8 Ultra might carry a triple-rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Poco F7 Ultra debuted in global markets earlier this year, in March, as the company's flagship smartphone. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand could be preparing to launch its next flagship, the Poco F8 Ultra. The key specifications of the rumoured handset have surfaced online, suggesting that it might offer significant upgrades in terms of battery and chipset. Moreover, a tipster has shared that the phone is confirmed to debut globally and could be launched in the market as well.

Poco F8 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has shared some specifications and features of the rumoured Poco F8 Ultra. The leaker believes that the Poco F8 Ultra could be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which was launched on September 24, during the Snapdragon Summit 2025. If this is true, then the phone will join other flagship smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus.

He added that the Poco F8 Ultra will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which would be a significant upgrade over its predecessor's 5,300mAh battery. It might support 100W wired fast charging. The handset is said to feature wireless charging support, too. It is said to sport a 1.5K or a 2K resolution LTPO OLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco could also equip the handset with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It could be paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor. On the front, the model is said to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Whereas, its supposed predecessor only carries a 32-megapixel selfie.

The rumoured Poco F8 Ultra could be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. The Poco F8 Ultra might debut with improved speakers and haptics, too. It is said to be IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. The tipster said that the phone is confirmed to launch globally and might be unveiled in India as well.

The Poco F8 Ultra is expected to succeed this year's Poco F7 Ultra, which was unveiled globally in March. To recap, the Poco F7 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch WQHD+ flow AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. Powering the handset is a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco F8, Poco F8 Specifications, Poco F7 5G, Poco F7 5G specifications, Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Poco F8 Ultra Key Specifications Including Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Two Much, Sundarakanda, Janaawar, and More
  3. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price, Features and More Compared
  4. Amazon Sale 2025: Here Are the Top 43-Inch Smart TV Deals on Amazon
  5. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs 30,000
  6. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in a New 1TB Storage Variant on This Date
  7. OnePlus 15 Showcased in India Ahead of Global Launch Next Month
  8. Oppo Find X9 Listed on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  9. Xiaomi 17 India Launch Confirmed; Could Come With These Specifications
  10. Skullcandy Uproar Launched in India With Up to 46 Hours of Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Display and Camera Specifications Teased
  2. Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3 Join PS Plus in October
  3. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  4. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in New 1TB Storage Variant on October 5: Price, Features
  5. Poco F8 Ultra Key Specifications Including Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset Leaked
  6. Oppo Find X9 Listed on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  7. Adobe Integrates Gemini Nano Banana Image Model Into Firefly App
  8. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.5 Flash With Improved Image Understanding and Better Formatting
  9. Realme GT 8 Series Display Details Revealed; Charging Specifications Spotted on Certification Website
  10. Google DeepMind Unveils Gemini Robotics 1.5 AI Models to Power General-Purpose Robots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »