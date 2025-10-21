Technology News
Poco F8 Ultra Listing on NBTC Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch

Poco F8 Ultra is listed on the NBTC website with model number 25102PCBEG.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 17:55 IST
Poco F8 Ultra Listing on NBTC Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F8 Ultra will succeed Poco F7 Ultra (above)

Highlights
  • Poco F8 Ultra appeared on the NBTC website
  • Poco has yet to officially confirm the Poco F8 Ultra's existence
  • It is said to come with a 7,000mAh battery
Poco F8 Ultra seems to be the next addition to the brand's F-series lineup, as it has surfaced on Thailand's NBTC certification website. The listing indicates the presence of a new device with a unique model number, and it reveals some of the handset's connectivity options. The Poco F8 Ultra is expected to launch as the global version of the Redmi K90 Pro and is likely to succeed the Poco F7 Ultra. However, the company has yet to confirm the Poco F8 Ultra's existence. It is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm.

Poco F8 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

The unannounced Poco F8 Ultra is listed on the NBTC website with model number 25102PCBEG. The listing shows that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks. This suggests 5G connectivity on the upcoming device. The NBTC listing also shows that the handset is manufactured in China.

poco f8 ultra nbtc Poco F8 Ultra

Photo Credit: NBTC

 

The NBTC listing and model number indicates that the Poco F8 Ultra is likely to be a rebranded version of the upcoming Redmi K90 Pro or Redmi K90 Pro Max. The Redmi K90 Pro, expected to launch in China next month, was previously spotted on Geekbench with a similar model number — the Xiaomi 25102RKBEC.

Poco F8 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks have suggested that the Poco F8 Ultra will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is said to come with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and wireless charging.

The Poco F8 Ultra is tipped to feature an LTPO OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is likely to offer 1.5K or 2K resolution. It is rumoured to pack a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is anticipated to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an IP69 rating. 

The Poco F8 Ultra will debut as a successor to the Poco F7 Ultra, which was released in global markets in March with a starting price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 51,000). It has a 6.67-inch screen and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a triple rear camera setup and a 5,300mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Ultra Specifications, Poco, Poco F8 Series, Redmi K90 Pro, NBTC, Poco F7 Ultra
