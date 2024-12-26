Poco — Xiaomi's sub-brand — is planning a strategic expansion of its offline channel in India, the company head reportedly revealed in an interview. As per the conversation, Poco India has ambitions to capture the offline market and achieve double-digit growth in 2025, aiming to take on the top five players in the Indian smartphone market in the following years. This revelation comes months after Poco expanded its online availability, which was previously exclusive to Flipkart, to include Amazon too.

Poco Plans India Expansion

In an interview with ET Telecom, Poco India head Himanshu Tandon highlighted the company's ambitions for 2025 and the subsequent years. While the company has primarily maintained an online-only presence in India so far, it aims to change that. Tandon revealed that Poco is developing a strategy for targeting offline expansion in the country.

The Xiaomi sub-brand aims to grow in double digits in 2025 and capture a double-digit market share too, as per the report. In Q3 2024, Poco had a 5.8 percent market share in India, according to International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. This translates into a 6.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

At present, the company occupies the seventh spot in the list of the top 10 brands in India with the most shipments. With its planned offline expansion, Poco India aims to take on the top five players in the market in the next three to four years, as per the executive.

“In 2025, we are going to build our channel capabilities to sustain those numbers”, Tandon told the publication.

This revelation is in line with the ambitions for growth highlighted by the official in recent years. In an interview with Gadgets 360 in 2022, the Poco country head acknowledged that “offline operations contribute to a fundamental growth in the overall customer experience.”

At the time, the executive emphasised that the brand would continue to build on its foray into the offline space with the launch of exclusive after-sales and service centres across India. These centres would not just be for device diagnostics and repairs, but also places where consumers can “experience and buy Poco products, at their convenience.”