Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2024 18:09 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime members got 12 hours early access to the sale

  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 kicked off in India at 12am IST on May 2
  • The sale will conclude on May 8
  • Multiple smartphones are listed with discounts
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now live for all customers. The annual sale brings significant discounts and offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones, home appliances, Amazon devices, laptops, cameras and more. As always, mobile phones are the key highlights of the sale and Amazon has listed different phones from popular brands at discounted rates. There are also bank offers to get additional discounts. The e-commerce marketplace has also joined hands with the ICICI bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards.

Affordable handsets from brands like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, iQoo, and Vivo are listed with discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. They run on mid-range chipsets from MediaTek and Qualcomm and pack decent specifications like multiple rear cameras, up to 120Hz refresh rate displays and up to 6,000mAh battery units.

Band-new entry on our best deals on smartphones under Rs. 15,000 is the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G and Realme Narzo 70X 5G. The former was launched in the first week of April with an initial price tag of Rs. 12,999. Now, it is listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount. This Galaxy M-series phone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Similarly, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC was launched two weeks ago, and it is currently shown with multiple discounts on Amazon. Besides the general discounts, ICICI bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard card holders can avail 10 percent discount on card and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of additional cashback and get welcome rewards on purchases. There are exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price.

Here are the best phones you can buy in India in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 under Rs. 15,000. The list includes Redmi 13C 5G, and six other devices.

Product MRP Deal Price
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Rs. 12,999 Rs. 11,999
Redmi 13C 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,499
Poco M6 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 9,499
Realme Narzo 70x 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 10,999
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 11,999
Vivo T2X 5G Rs. 18,999 Rs. 12,999
Motorola G34 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 12,714

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Good battery life
  • 120Hz display
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Design looks premium
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • Minor lag across the UI, software experience could be better
  • No Night mode in the 4GB RAM variant
  • Supports only two 5G bands
Read detailed iQOO Z6 Lite 5G review
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
