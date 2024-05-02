Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now live for all customers. The annual sale brings significant discounts and offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones, home appliances, Amazon devices, laptops, cameras and more. As always, mobile phones are the key highlights of the sale and Amazon has listed different phones from popular brands at discounted rates. There are also bank offers to get additional discounts. The e-commerce marketplace has also joined hands with the ICICI bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards.

Affordable handsets from brands like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, iQoo, and Vivo are listed with discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. They run on mid-range chipsets from MediaTek and Qualcomm and pack decent specifications like multiple rear cameras, up to 120Hz refresh rate displays and up to 6,000mAh battery units.

Band-new entry on our best deals on smartphones under Rs. 15,000 is the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G and Realme Narzo 70X 5G. The former was launched in the first week of April with an initial price tag of Rs. 12,999. Now, it is listed with a Rs. 1,000 discount. This Galaxy M-series phone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Similarly, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC was launched two weeks ago, and it is currently shown with multiple discounts on Amazon. Besides the general discounts, ICICI bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard card holders can avail 10 percent discount on card and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of additional cashback and get welcome rewards on purchases. There are exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price.

Here are the best phones you can buy in India in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 under Rs. 15,000. The list includes Redmi 13C 5G, and six other devices.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.



Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.