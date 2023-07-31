Technology News

Poco M6 Pro 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon, Will Offer Dual Rear Cameras

Poco M6 Pro 5G is seen carrying a dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2023 18:09 IST
Poco M6 Pro 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon, Will Offer Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Poco

The teaser poster reveals the rear panel design of the Poco M6 Pro 5G

Highlights
  • Poco M6 Pro 5G will launch in India soon
  • It has a dual-tone design
  • Poco M6 Pro 5G is shown in cyan colour

Poco on Monday (July 31) confirmed the arrival of the new Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The Xiaomi sub-brand shared a teaser on social media to offer clear hints about the design of the upcoming handset. The Poco M6 Pro 5G is shown in cyan colour with a dual rear camera setup. Poco has not revealed the exact launch date of the 5G handset. However, given the release of the teaser, the launch could be just around the corner. The Poco M6 Pro 5G is expected to come as a successor to Poco M4 Pro 5G that debuted in the country in February last year.

Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon, via a Tweet, announced the arrival of Poco M6 Pro 5G in the country. The post doesn't specify the exact launch date of the smartphone but, it is shown with a ‘Ready to disrupt the 5G game' tag and 'coming soon' hashtag.

The teaser images show the phone from the back in a cyan colour with curved panels. It seems quite similar to the Poco M4 Pro 5G, with the same rectangular-shaped camera module and dual-tone design. It is seen carrying a dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash. It also has Poco branding at the rear.

Poco M6 Pro 5G is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Poco M4 Pro 5G. The latter was unveiled in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999 and a top-end 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 18,999.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The handset has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, the phone is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor at the front that is paired with an f/2.45 lens. It packs up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
