Poco C55 could pack an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2023 20:06 IST
Poco C55 Appears on IMDA Listing Ahead of Rumoured India Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Mi.com

Redmi 12C (pictured) features a 6.71-inch HD+ display

  • Poco C55 is tipped to have a 6.71-inch IPS LCD panel
  • Redmi 12C was launched in China recently
  • The Poco C55 could feature an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Poco C55 could launch in India soon. The phone has reportedly been spotted on the IMDA listing hinting at its imminent launch. While the IMDA listing does not give many details about the specifications of the purported POCO C55, it suggests support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The handset is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 12C that has already been launched in China and hence could carry identical features. The Poco C55 is expected to feature a 6.71-inch HD+ display.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the upcoming Poco C55 has been approved by IMDA authority, Singapore. The listing reveals that the handset could carry Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity support. The phone also appeared on the EEC certification in Europe with model number 22127PC95G. The IMDA listing doesn't reveal any crucial information on the device.

A few days back, however, reliable tipster Kacper Skrzypek (Twitter: @kacskrz) said that the upcoming Poco C55 will be a rebrand of the Redmi 12C, which was recently released in China. Thus, the upcoming Poco phone could come with the same features and specifications as the Redmi handset.

Redmi 12C was launched in China last month as a successor to the Redmi 10C. The phone houses a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with a Mali-G52 GPU under its hood. The smartphone sports a polycarbonate body and plastic frame. It features a dual-camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor on its back panel. For selfies, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor sitting in a tiny dew-drop notch design on the front.

The Redmi 12C comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,650x720 pixels) resolution display with a 20:6:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charging adapter. It is equipped with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 flash memory. The phone is a budget offering from the company priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 12C

Redmi 12C

Display 6.71-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1650 pixels
Further reading: Poco C55, Poco C55 launch, Poco C55 Specifications, Poco, Redmi 12C, Xiaomi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360
Xiaomi 12 Reportedly Receives Stable Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update Outside China
