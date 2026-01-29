Technology News
English Edition

Poco X8 Pro Max Launch Seems Imminent as Phone Bags IMDA Certification

Poco X8 Pro lineup is expected to include two handsets, the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2026 17:49 IST
Poco X8 Pro Max Launch Seems Imminent as Phone Bags IMDA Certification

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X8 Pro is expected to succeed the 2025-launched Poco X7 Pro 5G (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco X7 Pro 5G was launched in India in January 2025
  • Poco X8 Pro could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Poco X8 Pro was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number 2511FPC34I, suggesting that it could be launched in India soon. Later, the handset was also listed on the IMDA certification website in Singapore, hinting at its imminent global arrival. Now, the Poco X8 Pro Max, the purported second model in the rumoured Poco X8 Pro lineup, has reportedly been listed on a certification website. Recently, a tipster revealed the chipsets that might power the two smartphones. The standard Poco X8 Pro model is expected to be priced higher in India than its predecessor.

Poco X8 Pro Max Listed on Singapore's IMDA Database

In a post on X, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) says that the purported Poco X8 Pro Max is now listed on Singapore's IMDA database with the model number 2602BPC18G. This suggests that the handset could be launched in select global markets. However, the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the rumoured unveiling of the smartphone. This comes soon after the Poco X8 Pro received approval from Singapore's authority. The phone has reportedly also received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Expected to succeed the Poco X7 Pro 5G, the purported Poco X8 Pro will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC will power the Poco X8 Pro Max. Other details about the two phones, including their launch timeline, specifications, features, design, and pricing, remain under wraps and are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

To recap, the Poco X7 Pro 5G was launched in India in January 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow colourways. It sports a 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. For optics, it carries a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it gets a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Poco X7 Pro 5G

Poco X7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Elegant display with 3200nits peak brightness
  • Android 15 out of the box
  • Excellent performance
  • Exceptional battery back-up
  • Value for money proposition
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
Read detailed Poco X7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.73-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Max Specifications, Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Series Launch, Poco, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Red Magic 11 Air Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, ICE Cooling System: Price, Specifications
Global Smartphone SoC Shipments to Decline by 7 Percent in 2026 Amid Rising Memory Costs: Counterpoint
Poco X8 Pro Max Launch Seems Imminent as Phone Bags IMDA Certification
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200T Review
  2. CERN Experiments Confirm Early Universe Behaved Like a Near-Perfect Fluid
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro First Impressions
  4. Adobe Express Premium Is Now Free for One Year for All Airtel Users
  5. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Onli
  6. Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. iQOO 15 Ultra Lands on Geekbench Ahead of Launch on February 4
  8. NASA's TESS Captures First Images of Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Redmi Turbo 5 Tags Along
  10. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. CERN Experiments Confirm Early Universe Behaved Like a Near-Perfect Fluid
  2. NASA’s TESS Captures First Images of Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  3. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. The Wrecking Crew Starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Now Streaming: What You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Buds 8 Pro Launched With ANC, Hi-Res Audio and Up to 36 Hours of Total Battery Life
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Surfaces on IMEI Database, Could Launch Soon
  7. Champion OTT Release: Where To Watch Roshan Meka’s Telugu Sports Drama Online?
  8. Nothing Won't Launch a Flagship Model in 2026; Company to Focus on Nothing Phone 4a and Audio Products, Carl Pei Says
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Redmi Turbo 5 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  10. Ponies Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Now Available for Streaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »