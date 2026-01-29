Poco X8 Pro was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number 2511FPC34I, suggesting that it could be launched in India soon. Later, the handset was also listed on the IMDA certification website in Singapore, hinting at its imminent global arrival. Now, the Poco X8 Pro Max, the purported second model in the rumoured Poco X8 Pro lineup, has reportedly been listed on a certification website. Recently, a tipster revealed the chipsets that might power the two smartphones. The standard Poco X8 Pro model is expected to be priced higher in India than its predecessor.

Poco X8 Pro Max Listed on Singapore's IMDA Database

In a post on X, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) says that the purported Poco X8 Pro Max is now listed on Singapore's IMDA database with the model number 2602BPC18G. This suggests that the handset could be launched in select global markets. However, the Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the rumoured unveiling of the smartphone. This comes soon after the Poco X8 Pro received approval from Singapore's authority. The phone has reportedly also received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Expected to succeed the Poco X7 Pro 5G, the purported Poco X8 Pro will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC will power the Poco X8 Pro Max. Other details about the two phones, including their launch timeline, specifications, features, design, and pricing, remain under wraps and are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

To recap, the Poco X7 Pro 5G was launched in India in January 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow colourways. It sports a 6.73-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. For optics, it carries a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it gets a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.