Xiaomi 15 Ultra Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch

Xiaomi 15 Ultra allegedly appeared on the BIS site with model number 25010PN30I.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 11:50 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Allegedly Receives BIS Certification, Hints at Possible India Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • Launch of Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to happen in early 2025
  • The handset reportedly received approval from the website on December 20
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to come with 90W wired charging support
Xiaomi's much-anticipated Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to hit markets early next year. Like its siblings —Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro — the Ultra model is expected to debut in China first. As we wait for an official announcement, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at a potential India launch soon. The handset is identified by the model number 25010PN30I. The smartphone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset.

As per TechOutlook, an unannounced Xiaomi smartphone was spotted on the BIS site. The device appears to carry the model number 25010PN30I, which is said to be associated with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It reportedly received approval from the website on December 20.

Although the BIS certification doesn't include the device name, an earlier listing by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) indicated it to be the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The global variant is likely to have a similar model number, with the last letter changed from ‘I' to ‘G'.

The appearance of Xiaomi 15 Ultra on the BIS certification platform suggests that it could arrive in India soon. However, the exact launch details are yet to be announced by Xiaomi. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in global markets in February at MWC in Barcelona. It arrived in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB variant.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to come with 90W wired charging support, a 2K quad-curved display, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset. It is said to pack a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto sensor and a 1-inch type main camera with an f/1.63 aperture. It could offer IP68 and IP69 ratings. The phone is likely to offer wireless charging support, but the battery capacity could remain the same as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

