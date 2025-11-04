Technology News
Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 40,000: Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Realme GT 7, iQOO Neo 10, and More

These smartphones feature high-performing Snapdragon or Dimensity chips, advanced cooling systems, and large batteries with support for fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 November 2025 18:44 IST
Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 40,000: Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Realme GT 7, iQOO Neo 10, and More

iQOO Neo 10 (pictured) comes with a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber for thermal management

Highlights
  • AMOLED displays with high refresh rates for smooth visuals
  • Advanced cooling systems keep performance steady under load
  • Large batteries with fast charging offers uninterrupted play
The gaming smartphone market has grown rapidly, offering players a wide range of options that combine strong performance with stylish designs and advanced cooling systems. Modern mid-range phones can now handle demanding titles easily, thanks to faster processors, high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, and game-optimised software. This means you no longer need to buy an ultra-premium flagship to enjoy smooth, console-like gameplay. Devices priced under Rs. 40,000 now deliver an excellent balance of performance, style, and value, catering to both casual gamers and esports enthusiasts. 

In this list, we highlight the best gaming phones under Rs. 40,000 in India, including the Oppo F31 Pro+, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, OnePlus 13R, Vivo V60, Realme GT 7, and iQOO Neo 10, each offering impressive gaming power for its price.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ BOE AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The screen offers AGC DT-Star D+ protection and a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.opoo f31 pro plus gadgets 360 inline oppo f31 pro

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with an Adreno 7-series GPU, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a 7000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. It also comes with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with Oppo's 360-degree damage-proof Armour Body design.

For photography, the device includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with autofocus and a 2-megapixel portrait lens, while the front has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps and 60fps, multi-view video, and up to 10x digital zoom. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and essential onboard sensors. The phone measures 158.2×75×8mm and weighs around 190g.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch full-HD+ (2800×1280) BOE AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 7-series GPU
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main camera with autofocus, 2-megapixel portrait lens, supports 1080p video recording at 30fps and 60fps, multi-view video, up to 10x digital zoom
  • Front Cameras: 16-megapixel selfie camera with 85-degree field of view
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 7000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support
  • Operating System: Android 15 with ColorOS 15
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C
  • Security: in-display fingerprint sensor

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Price in India

The Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G is priced starting at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The higher-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at Rs. 34,999. The smartphone comes in three colour options, including Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro features a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1280×2800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a global brightness level of up to 1,600 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.2 and is promised to receive two major OS updates along with three years of security patches.oppo k13 turbo pro gadgets 360 inline oppo k13 turbo pro

For optics, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is equipped with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, it houses a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Powering the handset is a large 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging and bypass charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device also features advanced thermal management with an internal fan, air ducts, and a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber. It carries IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance ratings, measures 162.78×77.22×8.31mm, and weighs about 208g.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K (1280×2800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,600 nits global brightness
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel sensor
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and bypass charging support
  • Operating System: Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.2
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C
  • Other Features: In-display fingerprint sensor, IPX6/IPX8/IPX9 water resistance, inbuilt cooling fan, air ducts, and a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber
  • Dimensions and Weight: 162.78×77.22×8.31mm; 208g

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Price in India

The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is available in Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and Silver Knight colour options.

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R runs on OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15. It features a 6.78-inch LTPO full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,264x2,780 pixels, a 93.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, 450ppi pixel density, and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.oneplus 13r gadgets 360 inline oneplus 13r

For photography, the OnePlus 13R includes a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera for video calls and portraits.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and NFC. It also includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with OReality audio, and three microphones. The OnePlus 13R sports the signature alert slider, carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It measures 161.72×75.8×8.02mm and weighs 206g.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO full-HD+ (1,264×2,780 pixels) panel with 93.9% screen-to-body ratio, 450ppi pixel density, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 main sensor with OIS, 50-megapixel S5KJN5 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support
  • Operating System: OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and NFC
  • Other Features: Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, three microphones, dual stereo speakers with OReality audio, IP65 rating, and alert slider
  • Dimensions and Weight: 161.72×75.8×8.02mm; 206g

OnePlus 13R Price in India

The 12GB + 256GB configuration of the OnePlus 13R is priced in India currently at Rs. 38,999 and is sold in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colourways.

Vivo V60

Vivo's V60 brings a mix of elegant design and solid performance, making it a decent gaming phone choice. It comes with a 6.77-inch 1.5K (1,080×2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display that delivers up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits of peak brightness for a vivid viewing experience. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset handles processing duties, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 on top and is guaranteed four years of OS updates along with six years of security support.vivo v60 gadgets 360 inline vivo v60

In terms of imaging, the Vivo V60 stands out with a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera array consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there's a 50-megapixel front camera capable of recording 4K videos.

The handset draws power from a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also incorporates an in-display fingerprint reader and carries IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust protection. The Mist Grey model measures 163.53×76.96×7.53mm and weighs 192g, while the Auspicious Gold and Moonlit Blue variants are slightly thicker and heavier, weighing 200g and 201g, respectively.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch 1.5K (1,080×2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits local peak brightness
  • Processor: 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary, 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto, 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel sensor
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging
  • Operating System: Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 (four years of OS upgrades, six years of security updates)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
  • Other Features: In-display optical fingerprint sensor, IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, AI Image Expander, AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, AI Block Spam Call tool
  • Dimensions and Weight: Mist Grey – 163.53×76.96×7.53mm, 192g; Auspicious Gold – 7.65mm thick, 200g; Moonlit Blue – 7.75mm thick, 201g

Vivo V60 Price in India

The Vivo V60 is available in India starting at Rs. 36,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 40,999, while the top-tier 16GB + 512GB version is listed at Rs. 45,999. Customers can choose from Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue finishes.

Realme GT 7

The Realme GT 7 runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 and sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 6,000 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, ensuring strong resistance against scratches and drops. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, providing smooth multitasking and efficient power usage even under heavy loads.

The rear camera module features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera for detailed zoom shots, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens for expansive scenes. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel camera for selfies, video calls, and 4K video recording. The device also includes several AI-assisted photography features, such as Glare Removal, Portrait Retouch, and Night Vision mode for enhanced low-light performance.

A 7,000mAh battery powers the Realme GT 7, supporting 120W fast charging that can reach 50 percent in under 15 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and dual GPS for accurate navigation. The Realme GT 7 also carries IP69 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It weighs 206 grams and maintains a slim, polished design available in multiple finishes.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 6,000 nits peak brightness; protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS, 50-megapixel S5KJN5 telephoto lens, and 8-megapixel OV08D10 ultra-wide sensor; supports 4K slow-motion video at 120fps
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel front camera with 4K video recording at 60fps
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging; full charge in about 40 minutes; Smart Bypass charging reduces heat and battery wear
  • Operating System: Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and dual-band GPS
  • Other Features: IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance; AI features like AI Glare Removal, AI Landscape+, and AI Translator
  • Dimensions and Weight: 162.42×76.13×8.30mm; weighs 206g

Realme GT 7 Price in India

Currently, the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the Realme GT 7 cost Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively, in India. It is offered in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue shades.

iQOO Neo 10

The iQOO Neo 10 comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display that offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a responsive 360Hz touch sampling rate. It reaches up to 5,500 nits of peak brightness and features 4,320Hz PWM dimming for comfortable viewing. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with a dedicated Q1 gaming processor. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and runs Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box.iqoo neo 10 gadgets 360 inline iqoo neo 10

In the camera department, the iQOO Neo 10 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an f/1.79 aperture, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps, ensuring high-quality visuals across scenarios.

To handle intensive gaming and multitasking, the iQOO Neo 10 is equipped with a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber for better thermal management and supports features like 144fps gameplay, 3,000Hz instant touch sampling, night vision mode, and bypass charging. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, and carries an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 163.72×75.88×8.09mm and weighs 206g.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 5,500 nits peak brightness, and 4,320Hz PWM dimming
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 internal storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS (f/1.79) and 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2); supports 4K video recording at 60fps
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel front camera (f/2.45) with 4K video at 60fps
  • Cooling and Gaming Features: 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber, 144fps gaming support, 3,000Hz instant touch sampling, night vision mode, and bypass charging
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support
  • Operating System: Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, OTG, and USB Type-C
  • Security: In-display fingerprint sensor
  • Build and Durability: IP65-rated for dust and splash resistance
  • Dimensions and Weight: 163.72×75.88×8.09mm; weighs 206g

iQOO Neo 10 Price in India

The iQOO Neo 10 starts at Rs. 31,999 in India for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The top 16GB + 512GB version costs Rs. 40,999 and comes in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colour options.

OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G

OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Exceptional in durability
  • Vibrant display
  • Thoughtful design
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden software experience
  • Dated chipset
  • Weak portrait photography
Read detailed OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build
  • Excellent display
  • IP69 rating
  • Decent performance
  • Battery backup sets a new benchmark
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • It doesn't feel premium
  • Average ultra-wide camera performance
  • Low-light videos and selfies could have been better
Read detailed Realme GT 7 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
