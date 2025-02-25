Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 14 Pro Series Global Launch Confirmed at MWC Barcelona; ‘Ultra’ Model Reportedly Teased

Realme 14 Pro Series Global Launch Confirmed at MWC Barcelona; ‘Ultra’ Model Reportedly Teased

The phones feature a cold-sensitive colour-changing technology that reacts to temperature changes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 11:12 IST
Realme 14 Pro Series Global Launch Confirmed at MWC Barcelona; ‘Ultra’ Model Reportedly Teased

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14 Pro series has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication

Highlights
  • Realme 14 Pro series global launch confirmed at MWC Barcelona
  • Company teases launch of an "Ultra" smartphone with a big camera sensor
  • Global models may have similar features as their Indian counterparts
Advertisement

Realme 14 Pro series debuted in India last month and its global launch has now been confirmed. The company has announced that its lineup, comprising the Realme 14 Pro and 14 Pro+, will be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona. The event takes place between March 3-6 in the aforementioned nation. This also confirms the company's participation at one of the world's biggest technology showcases of the year. Realme has also reportedly teased an Ultra variant that could join the lineup as a new offering.

Realme 14 Pro Series Global Launch Confirmed

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Realme shared a short video clip which confirms that it will launch a smartphone with a “DSLR-level” smartphone camera at MWC Barcelona. While it did not officially reveal its name, it is widely believed to be the Realme 14 Pro series based on its appearance. Both models, the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+, are expected to have similar features and specifications as their Indian counterparts.

This includes a cold-sensitive colour-changing technology that reacts to temperature changes. The phone's back cover claims to change from pearl white to blue when the temperature drops below 16 degrees Celsius. It will return to its original shade when the ambient temperature increases. Other specifications include AMOLED 120Hz screens, 50-megapixel cameras with optical image stabilisation (OI)S, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and IP66+IP68+IP69 rating.

Meanwhile, Realme has also reported to have teased a new “Ultra” variant which might join the Realme 14 Pro series at the upcoming MWC Barcelona. It is said to have a camera sensor “larger” than other flagship models, although it remains unclear which devices the company is referring to here. The teaser shows a phone's silhouette featuring a large, circular camera module which occupies the entire top-half of its back panel.

Realme 14 Pro Series Price in India

Realme 14 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. It is available in Jaipur Pink, Pearl White, and Suede Grey finishes.

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs.29,999 for the 8GB+128GB version, and an is8GB+256GB costs Rs. 31,999. A 12GB+256GB storage model is available for Rs. 34,999. It is sold in Bikaner Purple, Pearl White, and Suede Grey colourways.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro Plus, Realme 14 Pro Series, Realme 14 Pro Specifications, Realme 14 Pro Plus specifications, Realme, MWC, MWC 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Qualcomm’s Foray Into Budget Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X Chipset: Five Things You Should Know
iPhone 17 Pro Models May Reportedly Offer Improved Video Recording Capabilities

Related Stories

Realme 14 Pro Series Global Launch Confirmed at MWC Barcelona; ‘Ultra’ Model Reportedly Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  2. Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember Smartwatches Launched in India: See Prices
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. Apple Wants iPhone 17 Series to Replace Standalone Vlogging Cameras
  5. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  7. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
  8. Google to Replace SMS Authentication for Gmail With This Security Feature
  9. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  10. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leak 'Unfortunate', Says Ubisoft
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P3 Pro 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  2. Gmail to Replace SMS Authentication With QR Codes for Two-Factor Authentication
  3. MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 7400x SoC With Integrated NPU Launched: Specifications
  4. Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember With Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Unusual X-ray Flash in Large Magellanic Cloud Puzzles Astronomers
  6. USDC, EURC Stablecoins Secure ‘Token Recognition’ from Dubai Financial Services Authority  
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  8. Perplexity Teases Comet Web Browser With Agentic Search, Opens Waitlist
  9. OnePlus Watch 3 With Smaller Screen, Lighter Build and LTE Reportedly in Development
  10. SpaceX Falcon 9 Completes 450th Mission, Deploys 23 Starlink Satellites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »