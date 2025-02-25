Realme 14 Pro series debuted in India last month and its global launch has now been confirmed. The company has announced that its lineup, comprising the Realme 14 Pro and 14 Pro+, will be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona. The event takes place between March 3-6 in the aforementioned nation. This also confirms the company's participation at one of the world's biggest technology showcases of the year. Realme has also reportedly teased an Ultra variant that could join the lineup as a new offering.

Realme 14 Pro Series Global Launch Confirmed

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Realme shared a short video clip which confirms that it will launch a smartphone with a “DSLR-level” smartphone camera at MWC Barcelona. While it did not officially reveal its name, it is widely believed to be the Realme 14 Pro series based on its appearance. Both models, the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+, are expected to have similar features and specifications as their Indian counterparts.

What is this real DSLR-level smartphone camera in Francis's hands? The answer will be revealed at MWC 2025! #realmeMWC2025 #TechDrivesStyleThrives pic.twitter.com/ZQqcBAJAxx — realme Global (@realmeglobal) February 24, 2025

This includes a cold-sensitive colour-changing technology that reacts to temperature changes. The phone's back cover claims to change from pearl white to blue when the temperature drops below 16 degrees Celsius. It will return to its original shade when the ambient temperature increases. Other specifications include AMOLED 120Hz screens, 50-megapixel cameras with optical image stabilisation (OI)S, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and IP66+IP68+IP69 rating.

Meanwhile, Realme has also reported to have teased a new “Ultra” variant which might join the Realme 14 Pro series at the upcoming MWC Barcelona. It is said to have a camera sensor “larger” than other flagship models, although it remains unclear which devices the company is referring to here. The teaser shows a phone's silhouette featuring a large, circular camera module which occupies the entire top-half of its back panel.

Realme 14 Pro Series Price in India

Realme 14 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. It is available in Jaipur Pink, Pearl White, and Suede Grey finishes.

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs.29,999 for the 8GB+128GB version, and an is8GB+256GB costs Rs. 31,999. A 12GB+256GB storage model is available for Rs. 34,999. It is sold in Bikaner Purple, Pearl White, and Suede Grey colourways.

