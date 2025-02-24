iPhone 17 series is likely to make its debut in the second half of this year. The upcoming iPhone family is expected to include a new iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone Slim) to replace the 'Plus' version. While there have been several leaks about the unusual design of the iPhone 17 series, we now get a look at the rear camera design for the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max through alleged renders. Three of the four new iPhone 17 models could receive a redesign this year.

iPhone 17 Series Design Revealed Through Renders

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) shared alleged computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (from left to right) on X. As per the renders, the vanilla iPhone 17 appears to look similar to last year's iPhone 16 with a vertical camera layout. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air appears to have a single camera on the back with a horizontally aligned camera bump. The new model seems to boast a different design language from its siblings.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are shown with dual-toned rear panels. They appear to feature squarish camera bumps like the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

We've already seen many leaks about the design changes of the iPhone 17 series. A previous leak indicated that the iPhone 17 Pro models could get a Pixel-style camera layout. The lineup is still months away from the expected launch timeline, therefore it is recommended to take these leaks with a grain of salt. We can expect more details about the design change to surface online in the coming months.

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to have an aluminium frame and could run on Apple's A19 Pro chip alongside 12GB RAM. The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim or Air model could run on an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM.