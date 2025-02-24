Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Renders Suggest Significant Design Changes

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Renders Suggest Significant Design Changes

iPhone 17 looks similar to last year's iPhone 16 with a vertical camera layout.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 17:39 IST
iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Renders Suggest Significant Design Changes

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 series was launched in September 2024

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 series designs leaked online
  • iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are shown with dual-toned rear panels
  • Pro models appear to feature squarish camera bumps
Advertisement

iPhone 17 series is likely to make its debut in the second half of this year. The upcoming iPhone family is expected to include a new iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone Slim) to replace the 'Plus' version. While there have been several leaks about the unusual design of the iPhone 17 series, we now get a look at the rear camera design for the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max through alleged renders. Three of the four new iPhone 17 models could receive a redesign this year.

iPhone 17 Series Design Revealed Through Renders

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) shared alleged computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (from left to right) on X. As per the renders, the vanilla iPhone 17 appears to look similar to last year's iPhone 16 with a vertical camera layout. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air appears to have a single camera on the back with a horizontally aligned camera bump. The new model seems to boast a different design language from its siblings.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are shown with dual-toned rear panels. They appear to feature squarish camera bumps like the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

We've already seen many leaks about the design changes of the iPhone 17 series. A previous leak indicated that the iPhone 17 Pro models could get a Pixel-style camera layout. The lineup is still months away from the expected launch timeline, therefore it is recommended to take these leaks with a grain of salt. We can expect more details about the design change to surface online in the coming months. 

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to have an aluminium frame and could run on Apple's A19 Pro chip alongside 12GB RAM. The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim or Air model could run on an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Reveals Its Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model’s Pricing on Vertex AI Platform

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Renders Suggest Significant Design Changes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  2. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  3. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  4. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update Introduces Priority Notifications on iPhone
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  6. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  8. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  9. This Is What Generating Videos via Google's Veo 2 AI Model Will Cost You
  10. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits
  2. iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Renders Suggest Significant Design Changes
  3. Google Reveals Its Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model’s Pricing on Vertex AI Platform
  4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. New Study Challenges Great Filter Theory, Suggests Life Evolves with Planetary Changes
  6. Wicked OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Musical Online
  7. Raastha OTT Release: Aneesh Anwar’s Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon
  8. Cabin Fever Reboot Now On Lionsgate Play: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Reviews
  9. Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  10. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Victory Venkatesh Starrer Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »