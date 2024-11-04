Realme 13 5G series with the vanilla Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G was launched in India in August. The Chinese smartphone brand now appears to be working on the successor, called Realme 14 series. A new leak coming out of China suggests that the mid-range lineup will include a new model with a smaller display than the predecessors. The compact Redmi 14 version is likely to come with a larger battery. The new model could arrive as a cheaper alternative to the Oppo Find X8.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Realme is looking to bring a new handset with a 6.5-inch display and 1.5K resolution to its mid-range series. It is said to carry a 6,000mAh+ battery. The tipster has not explicitly mentioned the name of the new handset, but the device in question could be a new entrant in the upcoming Realme 14 series.

With a 6.5-inch display, the upcoming model could land as a cheaper alternative to the Oppo Find X8. The Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G, for comparison, have a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display and a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display, respectively. Both models have 5,000mAh batteries each with 80W wired fast-charging support.

As of yet, Realme has not confirmed the development of the Realme 14 models or any new handset with a 6.5-inch display. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Realme 13 5G Series Price in India

Price of the Realme 13 5G in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the Realme 13+ 5G begins at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. They feature 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and ships with Android 14-based Realme UI. The handsets carry up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The base Realme 13 5G runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset while the Plus model is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC. The vanilla model has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance whereas the Realme 13+ 5G has an IP65 rating.