Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G With 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 13 5G series handsets ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 August 2024 15:46 IST
Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G With 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13+ 5G comes in Dark Purple, Speed Green and Victory Gold colourways

Highlights
  • Realme 13 5G series phones have 16-megapixel selfie cameras
  • Both smartphones ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0
  • The Realme 13 5G series handsets carry 5,000mAh batteries
Realme 13 5G series, which includes the base Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G models, was launched in India on Thursday. The series comes with 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and ships with Android 14-based Realme UI. Both handsets carry 5,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired fast charging. They support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. They will be available for pre-orders in the country starting later today and will go on sale in the first week of September. 

Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme 13 5G starts in India at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. 

The price of the Realme 13+ 5G, on the other hand, begins at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are listed at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

The handsets will be available for pre-orders starting at 6pm IST on August 29 till September 5 via Flipkart, the Realme India website and offline mainline stores. Customers pre-ordering the Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G through the official website or stores will be eligible for a free screen damage protection offer for 6-months. The people pre-ordering through mainline stores can also secure a Realme Wireless 3 Neo neckband worth Rs. 1,299. All interested buyers pre-ordering the phones can get a cashback of up to Rs. 1,500.

The first sale of the Realme 13 5G series phones will start on September 6. The phones will be available via the same channels as the pre-orders. Customers can enjoy cashback benefits of up to Rs. 1,500 here as well. 

The Realme 13 5G is offered in Dark Purple and Speed Green colour options. The Realme 13+ 5G is available in the same colourways alongside an additional Victory Gold shade.

Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 13 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) "Eye Comfort" display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 580nits of typical brightness level. Meanwhile, the Realme 13+ 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED "Esports" display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1200Hz instantaneous sampling rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness levels. Both handsets support the Rainwater Smart Touch feature that allows users to use the phones in the rain or with wet hands.

The base Realme 13 5G is equipped with a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The Realme 13+ 5G, on the other hand, is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. While the RAM in the vanilla model can be expanded virtually up to an additional 8GB, the RAM in the Plus variant can be increased virtually by up to an additional 14GB. Both handsets ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

In the camera department, the Realme 13 5G series comes with 50-megapixel dual rear camera units. However, the Realme 13 5G carries a Samsung S5KJNS main sensor, while the Realme 13+ 5G is equipped with a Sony LYT-600 primary sensor. The main cameras support optical image stabilisation (OIS) as well. Both handsets come with 2-megapixel depth sensors at the back and 16-megapixel front camera sensors for selfies.

Both Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G pack 5,000mAh batteries each with 80W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options on the handsets include dual 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port each. For security, the base version has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Plus variant carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

The vanilla Realme 13 5G comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It measures 165.6 x 76.1 x 7.79mm in size and weighs 190g. Meanwhile, the Realme 13+ 5G has an IP65 rating, measures 161.7 x 74.7 x 7.6mm in size and weighs 185g.

Realme 13 5G

Realme 13 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 13+ 5G

Realme 13+ 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme 13 5G, Realme 13 Plus 5G, Realme 13 5G India launch, Realme 13 Plus 5G India launch, Realme 13 5G price in India, Realme 13 Plus 5G price in India, Realme 13 5G specifications, Realme 13 Plus 5G specifications, Realme 13 5G series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
US SEC Threatens to Sue NFT Marketplace OpenSea, CEO Devin Finzer Says

Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G With 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Offers, Specifications
