Realme 14 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, Bypass Charging Launched: Price, Features

Realme 14 5G is equipped with a 6,050mm² VC liquid cooling system.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 12:05 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14 5G comes in Mecha Silver, Storm Titanium, and Warrior Pink shades

Highlights
  • Realme 14 5G price in Thailand starts at THB 13,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300)
  • The handset ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
  • The Realme 14 5G supports 45W SuperVOOC wired fast charging
Realme 14 5G has been unveiled in select global markets. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging and bypass charging support. The smartphone is equipped with a dedicated GT Boost mode to improve gaming experience. It is said to support up to 120fps frame rate for smooth gameplay. The phone also carries a 6,050mm² VC liquid cooling system. The Mecha Design as well as key features of the handset are similar to the Realme Neo 7x handset, which was introduced in China in February.

Realme 14 5G Price, Colour Options

Realme 14 5G price in Thailand starts at THB 13,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is listed at THB 15,999 (roughly Rs. 40,400). It is available for purchase in the country via Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop. The handset is offered in Mecha Silver, Storm Titanium and Warrior Pink finishes. 

Realme 14 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 14 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2,000nits peak brightness level, and 92.65 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 51GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6 on top out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Realme 14 5G carries an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, alongside an unspecified secondary sensor and an LED flash unit at the back. The phone gets a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls. 

Realme 14 5G comes with a 6,050mm² VC liquid cooling system for thermal management. It supports up to 120fps for smooth gameplay and has a dedicated GT Boost mode to improve the overall gaming experience, according to the company.

The Realme 14 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging as well as bypass charging technology. The handset is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme 14 5G, Realme 14 5G Price, Realme 14 5G Launch, Realme 14 5G Features, Realme 14 5G series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Include Two Dedicated Imaging Chips; Camera Samples Teased
Google to Ramp Up Android Security With New Features for App Developers

