Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition was launched in India and the global markets on Wednesday. The handset arrives as a limited edition variant of the Realme 15 Pro 5G, which was introduced in July. The new Realme handset carries an identical set of features and specifications to the standard model, but has cosmetic changes inspired by HBO's Game of Thrones series, including stylised nano-engraved motifs and custom user interface (UI) themes.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Price in India, Availability

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition price in India starts at Rs. 44,999 for the sole 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration. Customers can buy the handset at an effective price of Rs. 41,999, using a Rs. 3,000 discount on eligible bank card transactions. It will be sold via Flipkart and retail stores across the country.

Customers will receive the phone in a collectable packaging, which includes an Iron Throne phone stand, a King's hand pin, a miniature replica of Westeros, and Game of Thrones-branded stickers, postcards, and accessories.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Features, Specifications

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition features exclusive black and gold styling. It has a 3D engraved Dragon Claw border on the camera island, and nano-engraved motifs. There are decorative lens rings around each of the three distinct lenses. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the phone has the sigil of House Targaryen from the Game of Thrones show, signified by the three-headed dragon.

The handset also has a colour-changing leather back panel, as per the company. It is normally black, but shifts to a fiery red hue when exposed to warm water at a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above.

The handset comes with GOT-inspired design elements

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

Users can access a GOT-inspired Stack “Ice” UI theme with cool tones or a Targaryen “Dragonfire” UI theme with fiery hues on the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition. There are also Game of Thrones wallpapers and icons for customisation.

As mentioned previously, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition has an identical set of features and specifications as the standard model.

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,500Hz instant touch sampling rate, and up to 6,500 nits local peak brightness. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. For optics, there is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary rear camera, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. On the front, the handset features a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and a USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and the handset has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports wired fast charging at 80W.