Realme C55 is now available in a new colour variant. The new colour options has been launched on the occasion of the Realme's five-year anniversary. The phone was released earlier this year in March. It initially was offered in only two colour variants. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. This Realme smartphone sports a dual rear camera unit. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support.

Realme C55 price in India

Initially, the Realme C55 was offered in only Rainy Night and Sunshower colourways, but with the new launch, it is now also available in a Rainforest colour option. The phone is available in three storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. The 6GB RAM + 64GB and the 8GB of RAM +128GB variants are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively.

Realme C55 specifications

Featuring a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, the Realme C55 boots Android 13 with Realme UI skin on top. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage.

The dual rear camera unit of the Realme C55 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 8-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support, the Realme C55 also comes with a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated microSD card slot that helps expand storage up to 1TB. It also supports 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS connectivity.

