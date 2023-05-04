Technology News

Realme C55 New Colour Option Unveiled on Company's 5-Year Anniversary: See Here

The Realme C55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 May 2023 18:36 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C55 seen in the new Rainforest colour option

Highlights
  • Realme C55 sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD panel
  • The phone is available in three storage variants
  • It comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS2.2 storage

Realme C55 is now available in a new colour variant. The new colour options has been launched on the occasion of the Realme's five-year anniversary. The phone was released earlier this year in March. It initially was offered in only two colour variants. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. This Realme smartphone sports a dual rear camera unit. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support.

Realme C55 price in India

Initially, the Realme C55 was offered in only Rainy Night and Sunshower colourways, but with the new launch, it is now also available in a Rainforest colour option. The phone is available in three storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. The 6GB RAM + 64GB and the 8GB of RAM +128GB variants are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively.

Realme C55 specifications

Featuring a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, the Realme C55 boots Android 13 with Realme UI skin on top. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and EMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage.

The dual rear camera unit of the Realme C55 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 8-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support, the Realme C55 also comes with a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated microSD card slot that helps expand storage up to 1TB. It also supports 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS connectivity.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C55

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium-looking design
  • Bright 90Hz LCD panel
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good daylight imaging
  • 3.5mm headphone port
  • Bad
  • Lacks 5G connectivity
  • Software stutters and lags
  • Mini Capsule feature is half-baked
  • Too much bloatware, spammy notifications
  • Battery only lasts a day
Read detailed Realme C55 review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme C55 specifications, Realme C55 price in india, Realme C55, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
