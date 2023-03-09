Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC was launched in August last year. The South Korean smartphone company is reportedly gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the second half of this year. Ahead of it, the screen size of the next-generation flagship foldable smartphone has now leaked on the Internet. The external display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to be the same size as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at 6.2 inches. It could miss out on a dedicated S Pen slot and is tipped to be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) on Wednesday tweeted the screen size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. According to the tweet, the foldable phone will feature the same 6.2-inch external display as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The latter has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as its main screen. The cover display with a 6.2-inch screen size offer full-HD+ (904x2,316 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 23.1:9 aspect ratio.

A recent report claimed that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will debut without a dedicated S Pen slot. It is tipped to come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Also, it is expected to weigh less and be thinner than the outgoing model. It is also tipped to feature a thin crease and a durable design.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

The handset runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.1 and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on the display. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The foldable also includes a 4-megapixel selfie camera and a 10-megapixel under-display camera on the inner display. It packs a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery that supports 25W fast charging.

