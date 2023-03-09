Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature Same Cover Display as Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as its main screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2023 11:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature Same Cover Display as Galaxy Z Fold 4

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched in August last year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 successor will expectedly be unveiled later this
  • The old model has 4,400mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC was launched in August last year. The South Korean smartphone company is reportedly gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the second half of this year. Ahead of it, the screen size of the next-generation flagship foldable smartphone has now leaked on the Internet. The external display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to be the same size as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at 6.2 inches. It could miss out on a dedicated S Pen slot and is tipped to be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) on Wednesday tweeted the screen size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. According to the tweet, the foldable phone will feature the same 6.2-inch external display as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The latter has a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as its main screen. The cover display with a 6.2-inch screen size offer full-HD+ (904x2,316 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 23.1:9 aspect ratio.

A recent report claimed that Galaxy Z Fold 5 will debut without a dedicated S Pen slot. It is tipped to come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Also, it is expected to weigh less and be thinner than the outgoing model. It is also tipped to feature a thin crease and a durable design.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10 last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

The handset runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1.1 and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on the display. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The foldable also includes a 4-megapixel selfie camera and a 10-megapixel under-display camera on the inner display. It packs a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Backs Startup Headed by Former Apple Music Executive
Featured video of the day
All Things Gadgets at MWC 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature Same Cover Display as Galaxy Z Fold 4
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  2. Apple Is Shuffling Its International Business to Make India Its Own Region
  3. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  4. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
  5. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
  6. Google Unveils This New Privacy Feature for All Google One Users
  7. Bitcoin Slips to Lowest in Weeks, Crypto Market Cap Drops Below $1 Trillion
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 Dates Announced
  9. Apple Could Limit These Features to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models
  10. OnePlus Ace 2V With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Monthly Active Users Cross 500 Million Mark, Artists Earning Over $1 Million Doubled in 5 Years
  2. Bitcoin Slips to Lowest in Weeks, Ether Joins Majority Cryptocurrencies in Seeing Losses
  3. TikTok 'Screams' of National Security Concerns, FBI Director Tells US Senate Intelligence Committee
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Feature Same Cover Display as Galaxy Z Fold 4
  5. Apple Backs Startup Headed by Former Apple Music Executive
  6. Apple Said to Reshuffle International Business to Make India Its Own Region Amid Surge in Demand
  7. Instagram Down? Thousands of Users Report Issues Accessing Meta's Photo and Video Sharing Service
  8. Google One Dark Web Report Feature Announced, VPN Access Expanded to Users on All Plans
  9. Overwatch 2’s One-Punch Man Collaboration Is Now Live: Doomfist Fashioned After Saitama, More Details
  10. Oppo Pad 2 Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC Ahead of Debut: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.