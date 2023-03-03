Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Could Launch in Second Half of 2023: Report

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 could be reportedly launched later this year as the successor to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's last foldable phone — the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 — which was launched in August 2022. According to a latest tip, Xiaomi's next foldable smartphone could allegedly be made available sometime in the second half of 2023. To recall, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 was headlined by an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED internal display, a 6.56-inch AMOLED outer display, and Leica-branded cameras.

According to a tip by tipster Digital Chat Statio on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, Xiaomi could be preparing to launch its purportedly upcoming foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, sometime in the second half of this year. The foldable smartphone is expected to succeed Xiaomi's last foldable smartphone offering, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which was launched in August of last year.

However, in terms of expected specifications, there seems to be very little that we know could be expected from the upcoming foldable Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 smartphone. According to a report by Gizmochina citing an earlier tip by the same tipster, Digital Chat Station, the upcoming foldable smartphone could sport a USB 3.2 port.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 foldable smartphone is expected to feature 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM and 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 was launched in August 2022, featuring an 8.02-inch LTPO 2.0 folding inner display that offers a resolution of 1914x2160 pixels, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The inner display also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The outer display on the Mix Fold 2 is a 6.56-inch AMOLED display offering a resolution of 1080x2520 pixels, an identical refresh rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The foldable smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, under its hood.

The foldable Xiaomi smartphone from last year is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. In terms of optics, the foldable smartphone features a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup that is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor that has support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), followed by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, the smartphone features a 20-megapixel lens on the front.

