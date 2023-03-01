Technology News
Tecno Phantom V Fold With 7.85-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: All Det

Tecno Phantom V Fold is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 4nm flagship chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 March 2023 15:10 IST
Tecno Phantom V Fold With 7.85-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: All Det

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Fold is offered in Black and White colour variants

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Fold has an ultra-clear 5-lens camera system
  • It is claimed to be the world’s first left-right foldable smartphone
  • The phone’s dual LTPO screens have an adaptive 10Hz -120Hz refresh rate

Tecno unveiled its Phantom V Fold, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's first foldable smartphone, at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona. The phone claims to be the world's first left-right foldable smartphone. The flagship 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC powers the smartphone. The company revealed that the chipset has an AnTuTu test score of more than 1.08 million. Tecno also reportedly announced that the foldable smartphone will launch first in the Indian market and confirmed its price at the event.

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in India

Tecno has announced Indian pricing of the Phantom V Fold, but has restricted availability in India for this quarter, according to a MySmartPrice report. The smartphone is said to be available in two variants, with the base 12GB+512GB variant being listed for Rs. 79,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant for Rs. 89,999. Tecno is also likely to extend an early bird offer for the base Phantom V Fold variant which will be listed for Rs. 79,999.

The newly launched Tecno Phantom V Fold is offered in two colour variants - black and white.

Tecno Phantom V Fold specifications

When closed, the Tecno Phantom V Fold has a 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 1080x2550 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. When opened, the Phantom V Fold features a larger 7.85-inch (2000x2296) main display, which also is a 120Hz LTPO panel. The screen is larger than the one on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone is powered by a flagship 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which is also used in the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

For optics, the Tecno Phantom V Fold has an ultra-clear 5-lens camera system, three of which are on the back - a 50-megapixel main camera, another 50-megapixel 2x zoom camera, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. The two selfie cameras are 32-megapixel on the front screen and 16-megapixel on the inside.

Finally, the Tecno Phantom V Fold includes a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging with no wireless charging option. According to Tecno, the Phantom V Fold can recharge its battery to 40 percent in 15 minutes and achieve a full charge in 55 minutes.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno Phantom V Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 7.85-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000+
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Tecno Phantom V Fold, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Jio Launches 5G Network in Jammu and Kashmir, Service Now Live in 304 Cities in India
Featured video of the day
A Car That Can Park Itself? | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Tecno Phantom V Fold With 7.85-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: All Det
Comment
