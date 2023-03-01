Tecno unveiled its Phantom V Fold, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's first foldable smartphone, at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona. The phone claims to be the world's first left-right foldable smartphone. The flagship 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC powers the smartphone. The company revealed that the chipset has an AnTuTu test score of more than 1.08 million. Tecno also reportedly announced that the foldable smartphone will launch first in the Indian market and confirmed its price at the event.

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in India

Tecno has announced Indian pricing of the Phantom V Fold, but has restricted availability in India for this quarter, according to a MySmartPrice report. The smartphone is said to be available in two variants, with the base 12GB+512GB variant being listed for Rs. 79,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant for Rs. 89,999. Tecno is also likely to extend an early bird offer for the base Phantom V Fold variant which will be listed for Rs. 79,999.

The newly launched Tecno Phantom V Fold is offered in two colour variants - black and white.

Tecno Phantom V Fold specifications

When closed, the Tecno Phantom V Fold has a 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 1080x2550 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. When opened, the Phantom V Fold features a larger 7.85-inch (2000x2296) main display, which also is a 120Hz LTPO panel. The screen is larger than the one on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone is powered by a flagship 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which is also used in the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

For optics, the Tecno Phantom V Fold has an ultra-clear 5-lens camera system, three of which are on the back - a 50-megapixel main camera, another 50-megapixel 2x zoom camera, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. The two selfie cameras are 32-megapixel on the front screen and 16-megapixel on the inside.

Finally, the Tecno Phantom V Fold includes a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging with no wireless charging option. According to Tecno, the Phantom V Fold can recharge its battery to 40 percent in 15 minutes and achieve a full charge in 55 minutes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.