Nothing Phone 2a Reportedly Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch Soon in India

Nothing Phone 2a is likely to be a more affordable version of the Phone 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2023 16:48 IST
Nothing Phone 2 (pictured) was launched in India on July 11 this year

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a is said to carry the model number AIN142
  • The handset has been tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display
  • The Nothing Phone 2a could come with a dual rear camera unit
Nothing is expected to introduce a new smartphone to the market soon. The company has not confirmed any details about this, however a recent leak suggested that the Carl Pei-led firm is working on a third handset. Since the Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India in July this year, it is unlikely that the rumoured model will be the Nothing Phone 3. The product cycle of the UK-based OEM suggests that the next flagship model will likely be unveiled around July next year. Therefore, the purported third Nothing smartphone is expected to be a more affordable Nothing Phone 2a.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared on X that a Nothing smartphone with the model number A142 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The model number is similar to that of the purported Nothing Phone 2a, which reportedly carries model number AIN142.

The minor difference between the model numbers could be “due to regional differences or internal identifiers,” a 91Mobiles report suggests. The tipster adds that the listing also suggests a battery with the model number NT03 that is expected to be the battery for Nothing Phone 2a, which could be a different size than that of the one featured in Phone 1 and Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be a less expensive variant of the Nothing Phone 2. This means that it is likely to come with skimmed down hardware. From the earlier leak, we learned that the Phone 2a could carry a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The 91Mobiles report suggests that the lower price could translate into the phone not having an LTPO panel and carrying a mid-range Snapdragon or MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

A previous leak also showed a leaked design render of the rumoured Nothing Phone 2a that suggested the handset would carry the Glyph Interface and a transparent rear cover like all Nothing smartphones. The phone was still seen with a dual rear camera unit. It is also said to have a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display to hold the front camera.

The Nothing Phone 2 is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED screen. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired and 5W Qi wireless charging support. The dual rear camera unit is equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary sensor with EIS and OIS support and another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone also carries a 32-megapixel front camera.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
