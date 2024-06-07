Realme GT 7 Pro launch in India was recently confirmed by Realme Vice President Chase Xu. The purported handset is expected to be unveiled in China before it is brought to other markets, including India. Several leaks related to the Realme GT 7 Pro have surfaced online over the past few days. A new leak suggests the display, camera, battery and storage details of the phone, and reasserts an earlier SoC-related leak. Its predecessor, the Realme GT 5 Pro, was not introduced in India.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will sport a 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED screen, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, which also claims that the panel will likely be provided by a domestic display manufacturer.

The post also suggested that the Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with support for up to 3x optical zoom. The handset is also expected to pack an "ultra-large" 6,000mAh battery.

The tipster adds that the Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. This backs an earlier leak which claimed that the upcoming handset could be the first smartphone in global markets outside China to carry the yet-unannounced Snapdragon chipset.

An earlier report suggested that the Realme GT 7 Pro may be equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security, which is claimed to offer more accurate more accurate fingerprint readings compared to optical scanners.

Realme GT 7 Pro launch timeline (expected)

The Realme GT 5 Pro was launched in December 2023, and that the company could follow a similar launch cycle and introduce the Realme GT 7 Pro towards the end of the year.

