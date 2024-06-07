Technology News
Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Leak Again; Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera

Realme GT 7 Pro could be the first smartphone to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC outside China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 June 2024 18:11 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Leak Again; Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to succeed the Realme GT 5 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro could be equipped with 16GB of RAM
  • The handset is likely to get 1TB of onboard storage
  • The Realme GT 7 Pro may feature an ultrasonic in-display scanner
Realme GT 7 Pro launch in India was recently confirmed by Realme Vice President Chase Xu. The purported handset is expected to be unveiled in China before it is brought to other markets, including India. Several leaks related to the Realme GT 7 Pro have surfaced online over the past few days. A new leak suggests the display, camera, battery and storage details of the phone, and reasserts an earlier SoC-related leak. Its predecessor, the Realme GT 5 Pro, was not introduced in India.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will sport a 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED screen, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, which also claims that the panel will likely be provided by a domestic display manufacturer.

The post also suggested that the Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with support for up to 3x optical zoom. The handset is also expected to pack an "ultra-large" 6,000mAh battery. 

The tipster adds that the Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. This backs an earlier leak which claimed that the upcoming handset could be the first smartphone in global markets outside China to carry the yet-unannounced Snapdragon chipset.

An earlier report suggested that the Realme GT 7 Pro may be equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security, which is claimed to offer more accurate more accurate fingerprint readings compared to optical scanners.

Realme GT 7 Pro launch timeline (expected)

The Realme GT 5 Pro was launched in December 2023, and that the company could follow a similar launch cycle and introduce the Realme GT 7 Pro towards the end of the year. 

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Leak Again; Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera
