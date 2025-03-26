Realme GT 7, which had previously appeared on several certification and benchmarking websites, has now shown up in another new leak, which suggests that the handset may launch soon. The leak also hints at several key specifications of the phone. It is expected to join the Realme GT 7 Pro, which was unveiled in China in November 2024. Meanwhile, another leak has suggested some important features of the alleged Realme GT 8 Pro. The company has yet to confirm the launch of either handsets.

Realme GT 7 Launch Timeline, Key Features (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 smartphone will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station. The tipster added that the anticipated smartphone will likely come with a battery larger than 7,000mAh in capacity. In the post, the tipster denoted it with a " 7X00mAh battery".

According to the tipster, the vanilla Realme GT 7 could support 100W wired fast charging. The phone is tipped to get a flat screen with a slimmer and lighter build than the existing Realme GT 6, which weighs 206g and has an 8.43mm profile.

In a comment under the post, the tipster added that the Realme GT 7 will likely launch in China in April. Notably, the current Realme GT 6 handset, which was introduced in China in July 2024, sports a micro-curved display. It carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,800mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Realme GT 8 Pro Key Features (Expected)

Meanwhile, another tipster Smart Pikachu has claimed in a Weibo post that the Realme GT 8 Pro could carry a yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. It will likely come with a flat OLED screen with a 2K resolution and a 7,000mAh battery.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is tipped to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. In the camera department, it is said to include a periscope telephoto shooter. Other expected details of the handset, or its probable launch timeline are not yet known.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.