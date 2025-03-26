Technology News
Realme GT 7 Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online; Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications Tipped

Realme GT 8 Pro could feature a yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2025 19:04 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro (pictured) packs a 6,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 is said to support 100W wired fast charging
  • The handset is expected to get a larger than 7,000mAh battery
  • The Realme GT 7 and GT 8 Pro are tipped to get flat displays
Realme GT 7, which had previously appeared on several certification and benchmarking websites, has now shown up in another new leak, which suggests that the handset may launch soon. The leak also hints at several key specifications of the phone. It is expected to join the Realme GT 7 Pro, which was unveiled in China in November 2024. Meanwhile, another leak has suggested some important features of the alleged Realme GT 8 Pro. The company has yet to confirm the launch of either handsets.

Realme GT 7 Launch Timeline, Key Features (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 smartphone will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station. The tipster added that the anticipated smartphone will likely come with a battery larger than 7,000mAh in capacity. In the post, the tipster denoted it with a " 7X00mAh battery".

According to the tipster, the vanilla Realme GT 7 could support 100W wired fast charging. The phone is tipped to get a flat screen with a slimmer and lighter build than the existing Realme GT 6, which weighs 206g and has an 8.43mm profile.

In a comment under the post, the tipster added that the Realme GT 7 will likely launch in China in April. Notably, the current Realme GT 6 handset, which was introduced in China in July 2024, sports a micro-curved display. It carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,800mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Realme GT 8 Pro Key Features (Expected)

Meanwhile, another tipster Smart Pikachu has claimed in a Weibo post that the Realme GT 8 Pro could carry a yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. It will likely come with a flat OLED screen with a 2K resolution and a 7,000mAh battery. 

The Realme GT 8 Pro is tipped to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. In the camera department, it is said to include a periscope telephoto shooter. Other expected details of the handset, or its probable launch timeline are not yet known.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7 Launch Timeline, Realme GT 7 Features, Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Features, Realme
