Realme GT 7 Pro will go official before the end of this month in China. While the exact launch date of the phone is still under wraps, a well-known tipster has now suggested the India launch timeline of the Realme GT 7 Pro. It is said to be the first handset in India to incorporate Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite chip aka Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Xiaomi is expected to pack the new chipset in its purported Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. The OnePlus 13 is also confirmed to run on the new chipset.

Realme GT 7 Pro May Debut in November in India

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in association with SmartPrix, claimed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will be the first Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC-powered handset to debut in India. The new Realme GT series phone is said to go official in the country in mid-November. It is likely to be priced between Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 60,000 in India.

Qualcomm will launch the new Snapdragon chip on October 22, during the Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, aligning with Realme GT 7 Pro's October launch timeline in China. The smartphone is projected to launch as a successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro.

Previous reports revealed that the OnePlus 13 will be the first Android flagship to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 mobile platform. The Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and iQoo 13 are also believed to run on this SoC that'll have an AI engine for advanced on-device tasks and Oryon cores. Samsung's Galaxy S25 flagship series for next year is likely to get the Galaxy version of the chip.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is already confirmed to launch in Chinese markets later this month. Realme is currently accepting pre-reservations for the phone through its official website. It will ship with AI features.

Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to come with a 6,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It is likely to include a Samsung quad micro-curved screen with DC dimming. It may feature a 50-megapixel main camera. It is said to get IP69 dust and water resistance, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a thinner body of around 9mm.