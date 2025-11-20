Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 8 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Realme GT 8 Pro will be available to purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 06:00 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 Pro will run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC in India
  • Realme GT 8 Pro is teased to sport a 2K resolution display
  • The company has yet to reveal the India pricing details
Advertisement

Realme GT 8 Pro is set to launch in India later today, weeks after its debut in China on October 21. The Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the features of the Indian variant of the handset for weeks now. The microsite for the flagship Realme smartphone confirms that it will be available in the country via Flipkart. Moreover, it will be powered by the same Snapdragon chipset as its Chinese counterpart. The Realme GT 8 Pro will also be equipped with a HyperVision AI chip. The Realme GT 8 Pro will also sport a 2K resolution display with a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Since only a few hours are left for its launch, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro, including its expected price in India, features, and specifications.

Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Today

As mentioned above, the Realme GT 8 Pro will be launched in India on Thursday (that's today). It will be offered in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. The launch event can be viewed via the company's YouTube channel, and the livestream is scheduled to begin at 12pm (noon) IST.

The phone is teased to be available in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways. In China, the Realme GT 8 Pro is offered in Blue, White, and Green colour options.

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Realme GT 8 Pro price in India is yet to be announced. However, the same has surfaced online. According to a blog post by Reliance Digital, the phone could be priced between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 72,000. Since the tech firm has not announced the same, one should read this with a pinch of salt.

In China, the Realme GT 8 Pro was launched at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 50,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end options, with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, cost CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 53,000), CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 56,000), and CNY 4,699 (about Rs. 58,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-end 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant was launched at CNY 5,199 (about Rs. 64,000).

realme gt 8 weibo

Realme GT 8 Pro Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Realme GT 8 Pro is teased to run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The handset will also sport a 2K resolution display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits of peak brightness. For optics, it will carry a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with up to 120x SuperZoom capability. The handset will also ship with swappable camera modules. On the front, it will feature a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

It is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The Realme GT 8 Pro is also teased to feature a Hyper Vision+ AI chip. To control temperatures, it will be equipped with a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber (VC) cooling system.

The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will carry a 7,000mAh Titan Battery. The company claims that the phone will provide up to 7.66 hours of Battle Grounds Mobile India (BGMI) gameplay, up to 21.3 hours of video playback on YouTube, and up to 523.2 hours of standby backup. It will support 120W Ultra Charge wired fast charging. The company claims that 15 minutes of charging will provide "all-day power". It will be IP69 rated for dust and water resistance, too. The phone will weigh about 214g and feature a metal frame.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India, Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Airtel vs Jio Vs Vi: Cheapest Prepaid Plans with One Year Validity

Related Stories

Realme GT 8 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wobble One Launched in India With Dimensity 7400 SoC at This Price
  2. BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced Again: See New Validity, Benefits
  3. Jio Brings Free Gemini 3 AI to All 5G Subscribers: See Eligibility, Benefits
  4. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  5. Apple Announces New Annual and Monthly AppleCare+ Plans in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Offer Faster Charging Than Galaxy S26
  7. Grok 4.1 vs ChatGPT-5.1: The Key Differences You Need to Know
  8. Swiss Crypto Bank AMINA Bags Hong Kong Licence to Serve Institutions
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Begins Today Ahead of Launch in India on November 26
  2. Realme GT 8 Pro Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  3. Battery Breakthrough Could Make Solar Panels Cheaper and More Powerful
  4. Single Papa OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kunal Khemu’s Upcoming Comedy Drama Series?
  5. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Photographed Beside Distant Galaxy in Rare Cosmic Shot
  6. Diesel Set for OTT Release Date: When and Where to Harish Kalyan's Action Thriller Online?
  7. Aan Paavam Pollathathu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Romantic Comedy Film Online?
  8. Eko (2025) OTT Release Date Tipped Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. ESA’s Euclid Telescope Charts Over a Million Galaxies in Landmark First Data
  10. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release Revealed: Know Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »