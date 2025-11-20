Realme GT 8 Pro is set to launch in India later today, weeks after its debut in China on October 21. The Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the features of the Indian variant of the handset for weeks now. The microsite for the flagship Realme smartphone confirms that it will be available in the country via Flipkart. Moreover, it will be powered by the same Snapdragon chipset as its Chinese counterpart. The Realme GT 8 Pro will also be equipped with a HyperVision AI chip. The Realme GT 8 Pro will also sport a 2K resolution display with a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Since only a few hours are left for its launch, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro, including its expected price in India, features, and specifications.

Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Today

As mentioned above, the Realme GT 8 Pro will be launched in India on Thursday (that's today). It will be offered in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. The launch event can be viewed via the company's YouTube channel, and the livestream is scheduled to begin at 12pm (noon) IST.

The phone is teased to be available in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways. In China, the Realme GT 8 Pro is offered in Blue, White, and Green colour options.

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Realme GT 8 Pro price in India is yet to be announced. However, the same has surfaced online. According to a blog post by Reliance Digital, the phone could be priced between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 72,000. Since the tech firm has not announced the same, one should read this with a pinch of salt.

In China, the Realme GT 8 Pro was launched at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 50,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end options, with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, cost CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 53,000), CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 56,000), and CNY 4,699 (about Rs. 58,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-end 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant was launched at CNY 5,199 (about Rs. 64,000).

Realme GT 8 Pro Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Realme GT 8 Pro is teased to run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The handset will also sport a 2K resolution display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits of peak brightness. For optics, it will carry a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with up to 120x SuperZoom capability. The handset will also ship with swappable camera modules. On the front, it will feature a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

It is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The Realme GT 8 Pro is also teased to feature a Hyper Vision+ AI chip. To control temperatures, it will be equipped with a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber (VC) cooling system.

The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will carry a 7,000mAh Titan Battery. The company claims that the phone will provide up to 7.66 hours of Battle Grounds Mobile India (BGMI) gameplay, up to 21.3 hours of video playback on YouTube, and up to 523.2 hours of standby backup. It will support 120W Ultra Charge wired fast charging. The company claims that 15 minutes of charging will provide "all-day power". It will be IP69 rated for dust and water resistance, too. The phone will weigh about 214g and feature a metal frame.