Realme GT 8 Pro to Sport Swappable Camera Module; Realme GT 8 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Benchmarked

Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 14:28 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro to Sport Swappable Camera Module; Realme GT 8 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Benchmarked

Realme GT 8 will succeed last year's Realme GT 7 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 will launch in China next month
  • Realme GT 8 Pro confirmed to feature detachable rear camera module
  • The standard model spotted on Geekbench with model number RMX6699
Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro are confirmed to launch in China next month. As we wait for the formal reveal, the company has confirmed that the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a swappable camera module. This design allows users to customise the phone's rear camera design based on their preference. Additionally, the vanilla Realme GT 8 has allegedly surfaced on popular  benchmarking website Geekbench, giving us some insight into its key specifications.

Realme GT 8 Pro Design (Expected)

Through the latest Weibo postsRealme has confirmed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will have a detachable rear camera module, allowing users to swap or reposition it. The preview video shared by the brand highlights three designs for the camera module. These include a round, square, and an irregular robotics-inspired shape. Users will be able to detach and rearrange these modules, introducing a unique level of customisation.

The company has yet to reveal full details about the rear camera sensors on the Realme GT 8 Pro. However, it is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to come with the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, R1 graphics chip and a dual symmetrical speaker setup. It will use a BOE display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Realme GT 8 Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, the standard Realme GT 8 has allegedly been spotted on the Geekbench database (via Abhishek Yadav @yabhishekhd) with model number RMX6699. As per the listing, the handset runs on Android 16 and includes 16GB RAM. It has scored 2,825 points and 8,840 points in single core and multi core tests, respectively.

The listing shows the phone with an octa-core chipset, with the codename Sun. It shows two prime CPU cores with 4.32GHz speed and six cores capped at 3.53GHz, hinting at the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset on the Realme GT 8.

The Realme GT 8 is confirmed to go official in China in October alongside the Realme GT 8. While an exact release date hasn't been announced yet, Francis Wong, Head of Product Marketing at Realme, recently announced that the India launch of the Pro model will take place soon.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor MagicPad 3 Pro to Feature 12,540mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, Tipster Claims

