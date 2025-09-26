Realme GT 8 series is scheduled to launch in China in October. The lineup is expected to include a standard and a Pro model, and the company has already confirmed that they will debut with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The Realme GT 8 Pro has been spotted on China's 3C certifcation website, revealing some of its specifications. The company has also revealed that the Realme GT 8 series will be equipped with a BOE display, while also announcing a few other specifications. Moreover, a tipster has shared an alleged render of the Pro model, hinting at its front design.

Realme GT 8 Series Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the company will source the displays for its upcoming Realme GT 8 series from BOE. Moreover, the company's upcoming high-end smartphones are confirmed to sport a 2K resolution screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, which could be aimed at smartphone gamers.

Additionally, a Realme smartphone has been spotted on China's 3C website with the model number RMX5200. According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the listing belongs to the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro. The 3C listing suggests that the handset might support 120W wired fast charging.

If this is true, then the handset could support the same wired charging speed as its predecessor, the Realme GT 7 Pro. The tipster also said that the phone could pack a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme GT 8 Pro could support 120W wired fast charging

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ China's 3C

In another post on Weibo, the tipster shared a purported render of the Realme GT 8 Pro, giving us a look at the front of the phone. It is shown with a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, which might house the selfie camera. The phone can be seen with thin bezels, too. A power button and volume control button appear on the right side of the handset.

Realme GT 8 Pro could sport a hole-punch display

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The tipster added that the display of the Realme GT 8 Pro will offer a peak brightness of 7,000 nits, calling it a “true flashlight screen” (translated from Chinese). It is also said to be capable of dimming the display down to 1 nit.

Realme recently confirmed that its upcoming flagship phone lineup will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Additionally, the series will feature an R1 graphics chip and a dual symmetrical speaker setup.