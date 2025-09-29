Technology News
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition India Launch Teased: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme 15 Pro 5G was launched in India in July, and the company will soon launch a limited edition variant of the handset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 11:39 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition could debut with similar specifications

Highlights
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition could ship with similar features
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G is currently offered in three colourways
  • The Game of Thrones Edition will be offered in a new colourway
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition will debut in India soon, as the Chinese smartphone maker has released a teaser of the phone. The company has not revealed any other details regarding the upcoming special variant. The Realme 15 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this year, in July. The handset is available in three colourways and four storage options. However, the tech firm might offer the upcoming special edition phone in a new colourway, while having similar specifications and features.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Price, Availability (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it will launch the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition in India soon. The pricing and the launch date of the upcoming smartphone have yet to be revealed. It could arrive with a similar price as the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G model, which was unveiled in India in July, was priced at Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage options were available at Rs. 33,999, Rs. 35,999, and Rs. 38,999, respectively. It is offered in Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple colourways.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Specifications (Expected)

Additionally, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition could have similar specifications to the July model. To recap, the Realme 15 Pro 5G sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (2,800×1,280 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,500Hz instant touch sampling rate, and up to 6,500 nits local peak brightness. Its front panel features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

As mentioned above, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For optics, it carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary rear camera, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. On the front, the handset features a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The company claims that the Realme 15 Pro 5G is IP66+IP68+IP69 rated for dust and water resistance, too. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security, and supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity.

