Realme Narzo 60 series will hit the shelves in India soon. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to confirm the release date of the new lineup, but it has released a set of teasers through Amazon. Now, a first-look render of the Realme Narzo 60 5G, which gives us a clear look at the back panel, has reportedly leaked. The design seems very similar to the current Realme 11 family except for minor cosmetic differences. It is seen in a bright orange shade with a circular camera module. Realme is expected to call this Mars-inspired shade as ‘Martian Horizon'.

As per an image obtained by 91Mobiles, the Realme Narzo 60 5G can be seen in an orange shade with a vegan leather finish and a large circular-shaped camera module. Realme would reportedly call this shade ‘Martian Horizon' as it is inspired by the landscape of Mars. It appears to have a 100-megapixel multi-camera setup along with an LED flash. Further, the volume rocker is seen arranged on the right spine of the smartphone. The Narzo branding is seen inked at the bottom line.



Photo Credit: 91mobiles

The camera layout of the Realme Narzo 60 5G looks very similar to the camera setup on the Realme 11 Pro series that was released in India earlier this month. The Realme Narzo 60 5G is highly speculated to debut as a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G in India.

Both Realme and Amazon are actively teasing the arrival of the Realme Narzo 60 series without confirming the exact launch date. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the Realme Narzo 60 and Realme Narzo 60 Pro models.

Recently, the Realme Narzo 60 5G was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. It could run on Android 13 with the company's customised Realme UI 4.0 skin on top and pack 6GB of RAM.

