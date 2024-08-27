Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will launch in India soon. Details about the handset had previously surfaced online via leaks. The phone was also spotted on certain certification sites suggesting its imminent launch. Now, Realme has confirmed the India launch of the smartphone and teased its design and features. It will join the Realme Narzo 70 lineup in the country, which includes the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, the Realme Narzo 70 5G, and the Realme Narzo 70x 5G.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design

Realme revealed in a press note that the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will be unveiled in India soon, but did not confirm the launch date. It also teased the design of the upcoming smartphone alongside some of its features.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will launch with a Motorsport-inspired design, the press note stated. The promotional image shared by the company teased the rear panel of the handset in a black shade with a thick, yellow vertical stripe running down the middle.

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G appears to have a squircle camera module on the back that's placed centrally. It is seen with three cameras and an LED flash unit. The top edge of the handset houses a speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As per the official press note, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will measure 7.6 mm in thickness and feature "Turbo Technology." The phone is claimed to offer users a good gaming experience alongside seamless performance.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Specifications (Expected)

Earlier reports suggested that the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will likely be available in four RAM and storage configurations — 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. It is expected to come in green, purple, and yellow colourways. For optics, the phone may carry an electronic image stabilisation (EIS) supported 50-megapixel main camera alongside an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.