Realme Narzo 70 Curve Tipped to Launch in India Next Month; Price Range Leaked

Realme Narzo 70 Curve could be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2024 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G ships with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC

Highlights
  • Four Realme Narzo 70 series phones are currently available in India
  • The price of Realme Narzo 70 5G starts at Rs. 14,999
  • All four models feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
Realme launched the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC in September this year. A report now suggests that the company will soon launch another Narzo 70-branded model in India — Realme Narzo 70 Curve. The report also hints about the price range of the handset. The Realme Narzo 70 Curve is expected to come with a curved display. It is said to debut as the fifth phone in the Realme Narzo 70 series. All existing Narzo 70 series phones run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Realme Narzo 70 Curve India Launch Timeline, Price Leaked 

As per a 91Mobiles report, Realme will unveil the Narzo 70 Curve in India by the end of December. The new Narzo series phone with a curved screen could be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in the country.

Specifications of the purported Realme Narzo 70 Curve are yet to be leaked. It is expected to look similar to the other phones in the lineup, namely Realme Narzo 70, Narzo 70 Pro, Narzo 70x, and Narzo 70 Turbo 5G.

The price of Realme Narzo 70 5G starts at Rs. 14,999 while the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G have initial price tags of Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. The price of Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G starts at Rs. 16,999.

Realme Narzo 70 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, while the Narzo 70x ships with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC under the hood, while the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G came with a Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G SoC.

The Realme Narzo 70, Narzo 70 Pro, and Narzo 70 Turbo feature 6.67-inch screens and 16-megapixel selfie shooters, while the Narzo 70x has a larger 6.72-inch display and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. All four models feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and house 5,000mAh batteries.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 70 Curve, Realme Narzo 70 Curve Price in India, Realme Narzo 70 Curve Specifications, Realme Narzo 70, Realme Narzo 70 Series, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
