Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked Ahead of Debut

Realme Narzo 80 Ultra could be the first Ultra-branded model in the Narzo lineup, and it is tipped to arrive in a "white gold" colourway.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2024 15:29 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G (pictured) was launched in India in September

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 80 Ultra is expected to be a premium offering
  • The smartphone will likely come in at least a white gold colourway
  • The Realme Narzo 80 Ultra could come in a 8GB + 128GB option
Realme Narzo 80 Ultra could be launched in India next year, according to a new report that claims the upcoming phone will be the first Ultra-branded model in the Narzo series of smartphones. The anticiapted launch timeline of the Narzo 80 Ultra and details of its storage capacity have also been leaked. Over the past few weeks, a Realme Narzo 70 Curve handset has been tipped to launch in the country soon. The Chinese smartphone maker is set to launch the Realme 14x in India on Wednesday.

Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline (Leaked)

A smartphone with the model number RMX5033 — the purported Realme Narzo 80 Ultra — is expected to launch in India soon, according to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources. The smartphone is tipped to launch in the country as the first "Narzo Ultra" model from the company, at the end of January 2025.

As the leaked moniker suggests, the Realme Narzo 80 Ultra is expected to be the most capable model in the Narzo series. The report claimed that the handset will be offered in at least one "white gold" colourway. It is said to be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, but the handset could also be sold in other RAM and storage configurations.

Another recent report suggested that a handset with the model number RMX5030 (believed to be the Realme P3 Ultra) could launch in India by the end of January 2025. It may feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The company launched the Realme P2 Pro 5G in India in September, starting at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

The Realme Narzo 70 Curve with the model number RMX3990 had previously been tipped to arrive in India by the end of December. As the company has yet to announce plans to release the purported smartphone, this handset may also be launched by the company in 2025.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme Narzo 80 Ultra, Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India launch, Realme Narzo 80 Ultra features, Realme Narzo 80, Realme
