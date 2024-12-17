Realme Narzo 80 Ultra could be launched in India next year, according to a new report that claims the upcoming phone will be the first Ultra-branded model in the Narzo series of smartphones. The anticiapted launch timeline of the Narzo 80 Ultra and details of its storage capacity have also been leaked. Over the past few weeks, a Realme Narzo 70 Curve handset has been tipped to launch in the country soon. The Chinese smartphone maker is set to launch the Realme 14x in India on Wednesday.

Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline (Leaked)

A smartphone with the model number RMX5033 — the purported Realme Narzo 80 Ultra — is expected to launch in India soon, according to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources. The smartphone is tipped to launch in the country as the first "Narzo Ultra" model from the company, at the end of January 2025.

As the leaked moniker suggests, the Realme Narzo 80 Ultra is expected to be the most capable model in the Narzo series. The report claimed that the handset will be offered in at least one "white gold" colourway. It is said to be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, but the handset could also be sold in other RAM and storage configurations.

Another recent report suggested that a handset with the model number RMX5030 (believed to be the Realme P3 Ultra) could launch in India by the end of January 2025. It may feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The company launched the Realme P2 Pro 5G in India in September, starting at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

The Realme Narzo 70 Curve with the model number RMX3990 had previously been tipped to arrive in India by the end of December. As the company has yet to announce plans to release the purported smartphone, this handset may also be launched by the company in 2025.

