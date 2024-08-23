Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G may launch in the markets soon. The handset was reportedly spotted in the Camera FV-5 database that suggested several important camera details about the rumoured phone. A report, citing industry sources, also shared key features of the phone such as RAM, storage and colour options. The purported variant is expected to join the existing Realme Narzo 70 lineup, which includes the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, the Realme Narzo 70 5G, and the Realme Narzo 70x 5G.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Features (Expected)

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G with the model number RMX5003 may launch soon, according to a 91Mobiles report. A specific launch timeline for the handset is not yet known. However, the report claimed, citing industry sources, that the handset may be available in four RAM and storage configurations — 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The phone is tipped to be offered in green, purple, and yellow colour options.

As per the report, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G was spotted in the Camera FV-5 database with the model number RMX5003. The phone was reportedly listed with a 12.6-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. This sensor is said to shoot images with a 4,096 x 3,072 pixels resolution. The report noted that the company could market this as a 50-megapixel sensor.

In the listing, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G reportedly gets a 4-megapixel sensor with EIS support on the front, with f/2.5 aperture and the ability to capture 2,304 x 1,728 pixels resolution images. The report added that the company could market this as an 8-megapixel front camera.

Realme Narzo 70 5G Series

The existing Realme Narzo 70 5G series includes a vanilla and a Pro variant, as well as a Narzo 70x 5G model. The top-of-the-line Pro version was launched in India in March this year. At launch, the phone was priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging support, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED screen.

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 70 5G and the Realme Narzo 70x 5G are priced in India at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 4GB + 128GB options, respectively. While the base version carries the same chipset as the Pro one, the cheaper 70x variant carries a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

The vanilla Realme Narzo 70 comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, while the Realme Narzo 70x gets a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen. Both are equipped with 50-megapixel dual rear camera units and pack 5,000mAh batteries with 45W wired charging support.

