Realme Note 60 With 6.74-Inch Screen, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Note 60 runs on an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 August 2024 17:50 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Note 60 is available in Marble Black and Voyage Blue colourways.

Highlights
  • Realme Note 60 has 32-megapixel rear camera
  • It has a Mini Capsule feature
  • Realme Note 60 has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance
Realme Note 60 was launched in Indonesia as the latest budget smartphone from the Chinese brand. The handset runs on the Unisoc T612 chipset. It is available in two colourways and three RAM and storage configurations with a maximum of 8GB storage and up to 256GB storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery and has Realme Mini Capsule 2.0 feature. The Realme Note 60 shares many features with last year's Realme Note 50.

Realme Note 60 Price

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Realme Note 60 is priced at IDR 13,99,000 (roughly Rs. 7,500). The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options are priced at IDR 15,99,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500) and IDR 18,99,000 (roughly Rs. 10,000), respectively. It is available in Marble Black and Voyage Blue colourways.

Realme Note 60 Specifications

The Realme Note 60 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI and offers a Mini Capsule feature that shows few notifications around the selfie camera cutout. It features a 6.74-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 560nits peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard RAM can be expanded up to 16GB utilising unused storage.

note 60 realme Realme Note 60

Realme Note 60
Photo Credit: Realme

 

For optics, the Realme Note 60 features an AI-backed camera unit comprising a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options on the new Realme Note 60 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It comes with Rainwater Smart Touch technology that allows users to interact with the screen during rainy conditions or even when their hands are wet.

The Realme Note 60 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 10W charging support. It has a thickness of 7.84mm and weighs 187 grams.

Realme Note 60

Realme Note 60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme Note 60, Realme Note 60 Price, Realme Note 60 Specifications, Realme

Further reading: Realme Note 60, Realme Note 60 Price, Realme Note 60 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
