Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale have now commenced for everyone in India. The respective festive sale events of both the e-commerce giants offer a great opportunity to upgrade your smartphone without burning a hole through your pocket. Smartphones from brands such as iQOO, Lava, Oppo, Poco, and Redmi are available for under Rs. 10,000. Thus, you can purchase handsets at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. Further, direct discounts, cashback offers, and exchange deals can further help lower the cost of your next smartphone.

If you're shopping for a new handset under Rs. 10,000, the Oppo K13x is available for Rs. 9,499 on Flipkart. It was launched in India in June at a starting price of Rs. 11,999. The Oppo K13x (review) is a capable smartphone if a durable build and a long battery life are two parameters that matter to you the most.

Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

Buyers can unlock extra savings on smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Both the e-commerce platforms offer bank offers. On Amazon, there's an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount on payments made with Axis and ICICI Bank Cards.

There are also coupon-based discounts and exchange deals. Customers can take advantage of no-cost EMI offers if they do not wish to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront. With that out of the way, let us go through the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 10,000 on Amazon and Flipkart.

