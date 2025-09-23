Technology News
Amazon and Flipkart Sale 2025: Best Offers on Redmi A4 5G, Oppo K13x, and More Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

Customers can unlock extra savings with bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and coupon-based offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 12:55 IST
The Oppo K13x (pictured) price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant

Highlights
  • Smartphones from iQOO, Lava, Oppo, more are available under Rs. 10,000
  • Amazon gives 10 percent discount via SBI card transactions
  • Flipkart offers 10 percent discount on Axis and ICICI Bank card payments
Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale have now commenced for everyone in India. The respective festive sale events of both the e-commerce giants offer a great opportunity to upgrade your smartphone without burning a hole through your pocket. Smartphones from brands such as iQOO, Lava, Oppo, Poco, and Redmi are available for under Rs. 10,000. Thus, you can purchase handsets at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices. Further, direct discounts, cashback offers, and exchange deals can further help lower the cost of your next smartphone.

If you're shopping for a new handset under Rs. 10,000, the Oppo K13x is available for Rs. 9,499 on Flipkart. It was launched in India in June at a starting price of Rs. 11,999. The Oppo K13x (review) is a capable smartphone if a durable build and a long battery life are two parameters that matter to you the most.

Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

Buyers can unlock extra savings on smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Both the e-commerce platforms offer bank offers. On Amazon, there's an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount on payments made with Axis and ICICI Bank Cards.

You can also take a look at the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000 on Amazon. Stay up-to-date with all of the developments of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale through our live coverage here.

There are also coupon-based discounts and exchange deals. Customers can take advantage of no-cost EMI offers if they do not wish to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront. With that out of the way, let us go through the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 10,000 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Redmi A4 5G Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,499 Buy Here
Realme Narzo 80 Lite Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Here
Lava Storm Play 5G Rs. 13,499 Rs. 8,999 Buy Here
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Here
Oppo K13x Rs. 11,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Here
Poco M7 Plus Rs. 13,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Here

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OPPO K13x 5G

OPPO K13x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fluid adaptive 120Hz display
  • Extremely durable build
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden operating system
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OPPO K13x 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on iQOO 13, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s and More Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 30,000 From Asus, Acer, Lenovo and More

Amazon and Flipkart Sale 2025: Best Offers on Redmi A4 5G, Oppo K13x, and More Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
