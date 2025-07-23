Technology News
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched in India With 90Hz Display, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G's flash sale will take place on July 28.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2025 13:18 IST
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched in India With 90Hz Display, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz display
  • Realme is providing a voucher worth Rs. 700 on purchases
  • It houses a 6,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging
The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G was launched in India on Wednesday. It arrives as the 4G variant of the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, which debuted last month. The new phone offers toned down specifications to keep its pricing affordable. The handset features a 90Hz display and an octa-core chipset, which is coupled with up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Narzo 80 Lite 4G supports wired and reverse wired charging, backed by a 6,300mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Price in India, Availability

The price of Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G in India starts at Rs. 7,299 for the 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. It is also available in a 6GB + 128GB variant that costs Rs. 8,299. Buyers can avail of a voucher of Rs. 700 on the purchase of the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G, lowering the net effective price of both configurations to Rs. 6,599 and Rs. 7,599, respectively.

It is offered in Obsidian Black and Beach Gold colour options and will be available for purchase via a flash sale on July 28 at 12pm IST. The first sale of the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G will begin at 12pm IST on July 31.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G ships with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 563 nits peak brightness. Realme claims the phone has a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and the panel offers up to 83.5 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

Powering the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G is an octa-core Unisoc T7250 SoC with a 1.8GHz peak clock speed. It is paired with a Mali G57 MP1 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB, as per the company.

Realme has equipped its new phone with several AI-backed features, including AI Boost, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and Smart Touch.

For optics, the handset gets a dual rear camera unit that comprises a 13-megapixel primary camera with an OV13B10 sensor having an f/2.2 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with a SC520CS sensor and f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G include 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, and USB Type-C. It has an IP54-rated build for protection against dust and water ingress. Further, the phone is also advertised to feature ArmorShell protection with military-grade shock resistance. In terms of dimensions, it measures 167.20 x 76.60 x 7.94mm and weighs 201g.

The Narzo 80 Lite 4G packs a 6,300mAh battery which supports 15W wired charging. There is also a 5W wired reverse charging feature. As per the company, the battery can provide up to 20.7 hours of YouTube playback and up to 19 hours of Instagram usage on a single charge.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Price in India, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Specifications, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Launched in India With 90Hz Display, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
