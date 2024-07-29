Realme Narzo N61 was unveiled in India on Monday. The smartphone is equipped with a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM. The handset comes with ArmorShell Protection and TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability certification. It is claimed to offer lag-free performance even after 48 months or four years of use. The phone will go on sale in India in August in two RAM and storage configurations.

Realme Narzo N61 Price in India, Availability

The Realme Narzo N61 starts in India at Rs. 7,499 for the 4GB + 64GB, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 8,499. During the first sale of the handset, starting at 12pm IST on August 6, the company will offer buyers a Rs. 500 coupon discount. It will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Realme India website. The handset is offered in Marble Black and Voyage Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo N61 Specifications, Features

The Realme Narzo N61 sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 560nits peak brightness level. The handset comes with ArmorShell Protection and TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability certification. The display also comes with Rainwater Smart Touch technology that makes it possible to use the phone with wet hands.

It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually increased to up to an additional 6GB to up to 12GB. The phone also supports storage expansion via a microSD card of up to 2TB. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 4.0.

For optics, the Realme Narzo N61 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit led by a 32-megapixel primary sensor alongside an unspecified secondary sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera carries a 5-megapixel sensor. The handset also comes with the collapsible Mini Capsule 2.0 feature which shows users comprehensive notifications and alerts.

The Realme Narzo N61 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer voice call time of up to 30 hours. The smartphone supports dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. It also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset measures 67.26 x 76.67 x 7.84mm in size and weighs 187g.

