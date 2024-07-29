Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo N61 With 5,000mAh Battery, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo N61 With 5,000mAh Battery, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo N61 comes with a TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2024 16:21 IST
Realme Narzo N61 With 5,000mAh Battery, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo N61 comes in Marble Black and Voyage Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N61 is equipped with Rainwater Smart Touch feature
  • The handset is equipped with a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Realme Narzo N61 ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 4.0
Advertisement

Realme Narzo N61 was unveiled in India on Monday. The smartphone is equipped with a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM. The handset comes with ArmorShell Protection and TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability certification. It is claimed to offer lag-free performance even after 48 months or four years of use. The phone will go on sale in India in August in two RAM and storage configurations.

Realme Narzo N61 Price in India, Availability

The Realme Narzo N61 starts in India at Rs. 7,499 for the 4GB + 64GB, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 8,499. During the first sale of the handset, starting at 12pm IST on August 6, the company will offer buyers a Rs. 500 coupon discount. It will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Realme India website. The handset is offered in Marble Black and Voyage Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo N61 Specifications, Features

The Realme Narzo N61 sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 560nits peak brightness level. The handset comes with ArmorShell Protection and TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability certification. The display also comes with Rainwater Smart Touch technology that makes it possible to use the phone with wet hands.

It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually increased to up to an additional 6GB to up to 12GB. The phone also supports storage expansion via a microSD card of up to 2TB. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 4.0.

For optics, the Realme Narzo N61 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit led by a 32-megapixel primary sensor alongside an unspecified secondary sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera carries a 5-megapixel sensor. The handset also comes with the collapsible Mini Capsule 2.0 feature which shows users comprehensive notifications and alerts.

The Realme Narzo N61 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer voice call time of up to 30 hours. The smartphone supports dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. It also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset measures 67.26 x 76.67 x 7.84mm in size and weighs 187g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo N61

Realme Narzo N61

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Narzo N61, Realme Narzo N61 price in India, Realme Narzo N61 India launch, Realme Narzo N61 Specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Astro Bot Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online Ahead of September 6 Launch
Realme Narzo N61 With 5,000mAh Battery, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K12x 5G With MIL-STD-810H Rating Debuts in India: See Price, Offers
  2. WhatsApp May Allow Users to React to Messages by Double-Tapping Them
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Might Let You Record and Transcribe Your Calls
  4. Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Date Announced
  5. Huawei Band 8 With Up to 14 Days Battery Life Debuts in India: Check Price
  6. Realme Narzo N61 With IP54 Rating Launched in India: See Price, Offers
  7. Xiaomi Launches 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Textured Panda Design
  8. Poco Buds X1 TWS India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  9. Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G Debut in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Call Casting and Internet Sharing on Android as the First Cross-Device Services
  2. Vivo V40, Vivo V40 Pro India Launch Date Set for August 7: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Realme Narzo N61 With 5,000mAh Battery, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Astro Bot Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online Ahead of September 6 Launch
  5. Google Photos for Android Testing an Easier Way to Hide Faces from Memories: Report
  6. Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Huawei Band 8 With 1.47-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo K12x 5G With 5,100mAh Battery, MIL-STD-810H Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Tone Panda Design Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  10. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Message Reactions via Double Tap Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »