Realme Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Neo 7 SE is said to meet the IP69, IP68, and IP66 rating for dust and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 17:56 IST
Realme Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 7 SE runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15

Highlights
  • Realme Neo 7 SE has 80W wired fast charging support
  • Realme Neo 7 SE boasts a dual rear camera unit
  • It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO display
Realme Neo 7 SE has been launched in China. The new Realme Neo series phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset and has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It houses a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and is available in three colour ways. The Realme Neo 7 SE is said to meet the IP69 + IP69 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Realme Neo 7 SE Price

Realme Neo 7 SE is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 23,000) CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000), and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000), respectively. It is currently up for sale in China in Blue Mecha, Dark Armored Cavalry and White Winged God of War colourways. 

Realme Neo 7 SE Specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Realme Neo 7 SE runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO display with 6,000nits peak brightness, 450ppi pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rare. The display is touted to deliver a 2,600Hz touch sampling rate and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Realme Neo 7 SE runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The handset features an airflow cold front cooling system and a 7,700mm square VC heat dissipation area for thermal management.

realme neo 7 se blue black Realme Neo 7 SE

Realme Neo 7 SE
Photo Credit: Realme

 

For optics, the Realme Neo 7 SE boasts a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 camera with OIS support and an 8-megapixel secondary ultrawide-angle camera. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Realme Neo 7 SE include 5G, Beidou, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, A-GNSS, NFC, and Wi-Fi. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, distance sensor, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor gyroscope sensor, infrared remote control and under-screen fingerprint sensor. The handset boasts dual speakers with support for OReality Audio sound effects and Hi-Res Audio certification. It is said to meet the IP69 + IP68 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Like the standard variant, the Realme Neo 7 SE also carries a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It measures 162.55x 76.27 x8.56 mm and weighs 212 grams.

Realme Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
