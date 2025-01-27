Technology News
Realme Neo 7 SE Design, Key Features Surface Online via TENAA Website Listing

The Neo 7 SE will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2025 18:12 IST
Realme Neo 7 SE Design, Key Features Surface Online via TENAA Website Listing

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 7 (pictured) was launched in China in December 2024

  • Realme Neo 7 SE is expected to get a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen
  • The handset could get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Realme Neo 7 SE will likely support up to 80W wired fast charging
Realme Neo 7 SE is expected to arrive soon in China. The purported handset has previously been spotted on several certification sites. Now, the smartphone has appeared on the TENAA website, where its possible design and key features have been listed. The phone is said to join the Realme Neo 7, which was introduced in China in December 2024. The Realme Neo 7 SE may come with upgrades over the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which launched in China in April 2024.

Realme Neo 7 SE Design (Expected)

The Realme Neo 7 SE with the model number RMX5080 has appeared on China's TENAA certification site. The phone is seen in a purple colourway with a flat display and a rectangular rear camera module. The camera island holds two vertically arranged, circular rear camera cutouts alongside a smaller, round LED flash unit. The right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button.

realme neo 7 se tenaa Realme Neo 7 SE

Realme Neo 7 SE design seen on TENAA
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

Realme Neo 7 SE Key Features (Expected)

The Realme Neo 7 SE is expected to get a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K (1,264 x 2780 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the TENAA listing. For optics, the handset will likely get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, which could be paired with an ultrawide lens. The front camera is expected to hold a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme has already confirmed that the Neo 7 SE will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max SoC. The TENAA listing suggests that the phone will support LPDDR5x RAM and be available in options of 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB. These variants could be paired with UFS 4.0 onboard storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Connectivity options for the Realme Neo 7 SE will likely include 5G, 4G LTE, IR sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C. For security, it is expected to include facial recognition as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. The listing suggests that the handset may measure 8.56mm in thickness and weigh 212.1g.

The TENAA listing of the Realme Neo 7 SE suggests that the phone will likely be backed by a 6,850mAh battery. This could be marketed as a 7,000mAh cell. An earlier 3C listing hinted that the upcoming smartphone will support wired fast charging up to 80W. 

Sucharita Ganguly
