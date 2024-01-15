Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. The phones, expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 series, have been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few months. Almost all details regarding the design, specifications, and features of the anticipated models have been leaked online. As we inch closer to the launch, a new hands-on video of the Galaxy S24 Ultra has surfaced online suggesting its design.

A video shared by X user BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) shows the display of the purported Galaxy S24 Ultra model. The flat panel is seen with a centred hole-punch cutout at the top to house the front camera sensor. It is surrounded by extremely thin bezels on all sides. We also see the power button and volume rockers on the right edge of the handset.

Galaxy S24 Ultra - DISPLAY LEAKS!!!



Broguth to you by Ice Universe, you get to see an early preview of the flat display, along with detailed specifications on the front!



Are you excited?! I am!!!#Samaung #SamsungUnpacked #GalaxyS24Ultra #GalaxyS24 #GalaxyAI #OneUI6 pic.twitter.com/Jay9SMfBYF — BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) January 12, 2024

As per previous leaks, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra model is expected to carry a titanium body. It has been tipped to come in black, grey, violet, and yellow colour options. An earlier leak suggested that the 256GB and 512GB variants of the upcoming flagship handset are likely to be priced at EUR 1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,32,100) and EUR 1,569 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000), respectively. The top-end 1TB option could be listed at EUR 1,809 (roughly Rs. 1,64,900).

Previous reports have claimed that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all regions, paired with 12GB of RAM and onboard storage options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. It will likely sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. The quad rear camera setup the handset is expected to carry a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is said to measure 162.3mm x 79mm x 8.6mm in size and will likely weigh 232g.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.