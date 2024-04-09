Vivo T3x 5G is confirmed to be unveiled in India soon but the company has not yet revealed an exact launch date. The phone has been teased to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset but no other specifications have been revealed. The design has also been partially visible in the promotional video released previously. There's now a new teaser video showing a new colour option and the rear panel design. Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked marketing images of the handset which show the design, colour options as well as suggest some key features.

Tipster AN Leaks (@LeaksAn1) shared images of marketing materials for the Vivo T3x 5G in a post on X (formerly Twitter). One of the images suggests the upcoming smartphone in two colour options - Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss. Meanwhile, a new teaser from the company does show the handset in the Celestial Green shade briefly. In an earlier teaser, the model was shown in the latter colour option. In the leaked images, the large circular rear camera module is seen towards the top left corner of the back panel.

The all-new #vivoT3X 5G is on its way to level up the Turbo energy in your life.



Know more https://t.co/SrcvfjPD8y#comingsoon #GetSetTurbo pic.twitter.com/A47irkn4wP — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 9, 2024

The leaked marketing materials also include a specifications sheet of the Vivo T3x 5G. The image suggests that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will be offered in three RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, as per the image.

Vivo T3x 5G is also tipped to sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera at the back. The front camera, on the other hand, is expected to include an 8-megapixel sensor.

The phone could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired flash charging. For security, the Vivo T3x 5G is expected to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It could also come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone is tipped to measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199g.

