Vivo T3x 5G Colours, RAM Variants, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Imminent India Launch

Vivo T3x 5G could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 16:21 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3x 5G will likely succeed the Vivo T2x 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo T3x 5G is tipped to launch in India in three RAM variants
  • The upcoming phone may come with an IP54 rating
  • The Vivo T3x 5G may support 44W wired Flash charging
Vivo T3x 5G is confirmed to be unveiled in India soon but the company has not yet revealed an exact launch date. The phone has been teased to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset but no other specifications have been revealed. The design has also been partially visible in the promotional video released previously. There's now a new teaser video showing a new colour option and the rear panel design. Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked marketing images of the handset which show the design, colour options as well as suggest some key features. 

Tipster AN Leaks (@LeaksAn1) shared images of marketing materials for the Vivo T3x 5G in a post on X (formerly Twitter). One of the images suggests the upcoming smartphone in two colour options - Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss. Meanwhile, a new teaser from the company does show the handset in the Celestial Green shade briefly. In an earlier teaser, the model was shown in the latter colour option. In the leaked images, the large circular rear camera module is seen towards the top left corner of the back panel.

The leaked marketing materials also include a specifications sheet of the Vivo T3x 5G. The image suggests that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will be offered in three RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, as per the image. 

Vivo T3x 5G is also tipped to sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera at the back. The front camera, on the other hand, is expected to include an 8-megapixel sensor.

The phone could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired flash charging. For security, the Vivo T3x 5G is expected to get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It could also come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone is tipped to measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199g.

Vivo T3x 5G, Vivo T3x 5G India launch, Vivo T3x 5G price in India, Vivo T3x 5G specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
