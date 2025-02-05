Realme P3 series is confirmed to launch in India soon. The lineup will debut as a follow-up to Realme P2 and P1 series and will include the standard Realme P3 and Realme P3 Pro models. Realme started teasing the new phones through its social media handles and as we wait for the official reveal, the vanilla model appears to have been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking site with key specifications. The Realme P3 is listed with a Snapdragon chipset under the hood.

Realme P3 Geekbench Listing Showcases Specifications

An unannounced Realme phone has surfaced on the Geekbench database with model number RMX5070, which is most likely a Realme P3 prototype. In the listing, the handset received a single-core score of 1,10 and a multi-core score of 3,116. It has 11.73GB of RAM and this could translate to 12GB on paper. It is listed with the Android 15 operating system.

The Realme phone in question has an octa-core chipset with a prime CPU core clocked at 2.30GHz. It has 3x performance cores clocked at 2.21GHz and 4x efficiency cores capped at 1.8GHz. These CPU speeds indicate that the upcoming phone could run on an underclocked version of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset or an entirely new SoC. The regular Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset has a prime CPU core clocked at 2.5GHz.

As mentioned, Realme started teasing the upcoming Realme P3 series earlier this week. It is confirmed to be available through Flipkart. Meanwhile, the Realme P3 Pro model is confirmed to feature AI-powered GT Boost gaming technology.

The Realme P3 is tipped to come with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. It could pack a 50-megapixel main camera and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The handset could be available in comet grey, nebula pink, and space silver shades.

