Realme P3 Lite 4G could launch soon and the smartphone has already appeared on an e-commerce website in Poland, along with price, specifications, and colour options. The listing shows the Realme P3 Lite 4G in two different colour options, with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. While the company has yet to unveil its latest handset, the listing reveals that the Realme P3 Lite 4G runs on a Unisoc T7250 chipset and has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. It is also equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Realme P3 Lite 4G Price (Expected)

The upcoming Realme P3 Lite 4G is listed on e-commerce website Euro.com.pl with a price tag of PLN 599 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is available for purchase in two colour options — Green and White.

Realme P3 Lite 4G Specifications (Specifications)

As per the listing, the Realme P3 Lite 4G runs on Android 15 and features a 6.67-inch (720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa core Unisoc T7250 alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The handset offers up to 16GB virtual RAM as well. The

For optics, the Realme P3 Lite 4G appears to have a 50-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. It boasts a 5-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. It has IP54 rated build for dust and water resistance. It comes with Google Gemini integration.

Connectivity options on the Realme P3 Lite 4G include Beidou, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It has an Armorshell build. The handset supports NFC 360 that enables wireless communication between devices in close proximity.

The Realme P3 Lite 4G is listed with a 6,000mAh capacity with 15W charging support. The battery is advertised to deliver up to two days of life and up to 14 hours of YouTube playback time on a single charge. It measures 165.80×75.90×7.79mm and weighs 196g.

The Realme P3 Lite 4G appears to be a rebadged edition of the Realme C71 which was launched in select markets in June this year with a price tag of BDT 14,999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.