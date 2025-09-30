Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme P3 Lite 4G Price, Specifications Revealed via Retail Listing: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme P3 Lite 4G Price, Specifications Revealed via Retail Listing: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme P3 Lite 4G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 15:20 IST
Realme P3 Lite 4G Price, Specifications Revealed via Retail Listing: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 Lite 4G has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme P3 Lite 4G listed in two colourways
  • Realme P3 Lite 4G appears to have a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • Realme P3 Lite 4G appears to be a rebadged edition of the Realme C71
Advertisement

Realme P3 Lite 4G could launch soon and the smartphone has already appeared on an e-commerce website in Poland, along with price, specifications, and colour options. The listing shows the Realme P3 Lite 4G in two different colour options, with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. While the company has yet to unveil its latest handset, the listing reveals that the Realme P3 Lite 4G runs on a Unisoc T7250 chipset and has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. It is also equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Realme P3 Lite 4G Price (Expected)

The upcoming Realme P3 Lite 4G is listed on e-commerce website Euro.com.pl with a price tag of PLN 599 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is available for purchase in two colour options — Green and White. 

Realme P3 Lite 4G Specifications (Specifications)

As per the listing, the Realme P3 Lite 4G runs on Android 15 and features a 6.67-inch (720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa core Unisoc T7250 alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The handset offers up to 16GB virtual RAM as well. The 

For optics, the Realme P3 Lite 4G appears to have a 50-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. It boasts a 5-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. It has IP54 rated build for dust and water resistance. It comes with Google Gemini integration.

Connectivity options on the Realme P3 Lite 4G include Beidou, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It has an Armorshell build. The handset supports NFC 360 that enables wireless communication between devices in close proximity.

The Realme P3 Lite 4G is listed with a 6,000mAh capacity with 15W charging support. The battery is advertised to deliver up to two days of life and up to 14 hours of YouTube playback time on a single charge. It measures 165.80×75.90×7.79mm and weighs 196g.

The Realme P3 Lite 4G appears to be a rebadged edition of the Realme C71 which was launched in select markets in June this year with a price tag of BDT 14,999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme P3 Lite 4G, Realme P3 Lite, Realme P3 Lite 4G Price, Realme P3 Lite 4G Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO 15 Key Specifications Leaked; Company Teases Telephoto Camera Performance
Realme P3 Lite 4G Price, Specifications Revealed via Retail Listing: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Apple Fixes Bluetooth, Cellular and Other Issues With Latest Update
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Here are the Best Deals on Smart Bulbs
  4. iQOO 15 Could Feature This Display, Cameras, Battery
  5. Oppo A6 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Features
  6. Moto X70 Air to Launch Soon as Rival to Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air
  7. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Mov
  8. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Review
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: Check Deals on AI Productivity Laptops From These Brands
  10. iPhone 17 Pro Max Review: A Supercar Engine in Your Pocket
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A6 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme P3 Lite 4G Price, Specifications Revealed via Retail Listing: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. iQOO 15 Key Specifications Leaked; Company Teases Telephoto Camera Performance
  4. Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4.5 AI Model Introduced as the ‘Best Coding Model in the World’
  5. Samsung Galaxy M07 With 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications
  6. Honor Magic 8 Pro Alleged Hands-On Images Reveal Circular Camera Island, Curved Design
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE With Exynos 2400 Chip Goes on Sale in India: Offers, Specifications
  8. OpenAI Introduces Parental Controls for Minor ChatGPT Users, Lets Parents Link Accounts
  9. Crypto Market Cap Crosses $4 Trillion as Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally
  10. Google Brings 'Collaborate with Gemini' Tools to Google Drive on iOS, Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »