Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Price in India Discounted During Realme's P-Series Carnival

Realme P3 5G's 8GB RAM variants are listed with a Rs. 2,000 bank discount.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 April 2025 17:05 IST
Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Price in India Discounted During Realme's P-Series Carnival

Realme’s P3 Pro is originally priced from Rs. 23,999 in India

Highlights
  • Realme P3 is listed with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999
  • The sale is live on Realme India website and Flipkart
  • Realme P3 Ultra 5G is listed with up to Rs. 3,000 bank offer
Realme has announced its P-Series Carnival sale in India. This special sale brings discounts and deals on Realme's P3 series smartphones across the company website and Flipkart. Realme is offering up to Rs. 4,000 discount for the purchase of the P series handsets and this includes bank offers and exchange offers. There are no-cost EMI options as well. Latest models like Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3, and Realme P3 Ultra are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale.

Realme P-Series Carnival Offers Discounts on These Models

The Chinese smartphone brand has kicked off its P-Series Carnival sale in India and the sale is already live on the company's India website and Flipkart. As part of the sale, Realme is providing Rs. 4,000 bank offer or Rs. 3,000 exchange offer for the Realme P3 Pro 5G. This would bring down the price of the phone to Rs. 19,999, down from the original Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The 8GB + 256GB version of Realme P3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999, instead of the retail price of Rs. 24,999 while the 12GB + 256GB RAM can be purchased for Rs. 22,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 26,999. This offer is valid today (April 21). The offer also includes no cost EMI option for three months.

Similarly, by applying the Rs. 1,000 bank offer, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Realme P3 can be bought for Rs. 15,999, down from Rs. 16,999. The 8GB RAM variant of the phone with 128GB and 256GB storage is listed with Rs. 2,000 bank discounts. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants have an effective price tag of Rs. 15,999 (down from Rs. 17,999) and Rs. 17,999 (down from Rs. 19,999), respectively. This offer can be availed between April 22 and 24.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is also listed with up to Rs. 3,000 bank offers. The price of the phone starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Similarly, last year's Realme P2 Pro 5G, which has a starting price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, is listed with up to Rs. 5,000 off.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G

Realme P3 Ultra 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Realme P3 5G

Realme P3 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme P3 Pro 5G

Realme P3 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP69-rated design
  • Quad-curved display with skinny bezel
  • Bad
  • Tons of preinstalled bloatware
  • Only two years of software support
  • Limited camera selection
  • Display not bright enough outdoors
Read detailed Realme P3 Pro 5G review
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme P3, Realme P3 Price in India, Realme P Series, Realme, Realme Carnival sale
Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3 Price in India Discounted During Realme's P-Series Carnival
Comment
