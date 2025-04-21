Realme has announced its P-Series Carnival sale in India. This special sale brings discounts and deals on Realme's P3 series smartphones across the company website and Flipkart. Realme is offering up to Rs. 4,000 discount for the purchase of the P series handsets and this includes bank offers and exchange offers. There are no-cost EMI options as well. Latest models like Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3, and Realme P3 Ultra are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale.

Realme P-Series Carnival Offers Discounts on These Models

The Chinese smartphone brand has kicked off its P-Series Carnival sale in India and the sale is already live on the company's India website and Flipkart. As part of the sale, Realme is providing Rs. 4,000 bank offer or Rs. 3,000 exchange offer for the Realme P3 Pro 5G. This would bring down the price of the phone to Rs. 19,999, down from the original Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The 8GB + 256GB version of Realme P3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999, instead of the retail price of Rs. 24,999 while the 12GB + 256GB RAM can be purchased for Rs. 22,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 26,999. This offer is valid today (April 21). The offer also includes no cost EMI option for three months.

Similarly, by applying the Rs. 1,000 bank offer, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Realme P3 can be bought for Rs. 15,999, down from Rs. 16,999. The 8GB RAM variant of the phone with 128GB and 256GB storage is listed with Rs. 2,000 bank discounts. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants have an effective price tag of Rs. 15,999 (down from Rs. 17,999) and Rs. 17,999 (down from Rs. 19,999), respectively. This offer can be availed between April 22 and 24.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is also listed with up to Rs. 3,000 bank offers. The price of the phone starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Similarly, last year's Realme P2 Pro 5G, which has a starting price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, is listed with up to Rs. 5,000 off.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.