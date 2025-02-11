Technology News
Realme P3 Pro Design Teased; to Be Available With a Glow in the Dark Rear Panel

Realme P3 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 February 2025 15:14 IST
Realme P3 Pro Design Teased; to Be Available With a Glow in the Dark Rear Panel

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3 Pro is claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings

Highlights
  • Realme P3 Pro will come in three India-exclusive colours
  • The phone will carry a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support
  • The Realme P3 Pro will be equipped with GT Boost gaming technology
Realme P3 Pro is set to be unveiled in India on February 18. Several key features of the upcoming handset including chipset, display and battery details have been confirmed. The phone is teased to be equipped with GT Boost gaming technology and is claimed to offer "optimised BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) performance." Now, the company has teased that the handset will come with a "glow in the dark design." The colour options of the anticipated smartphone have also been revealed.

Realme P3 Pro to Come With a Glow in the Dark Design

The company has confirmed in a press release that the Realme P3 Pro will come with a "Nebula Design" which has a celluloid texture. It is equipped with "Luminous Colour-Changing Fiber" which absorbs light and glows in the dark. A "42-degree gold curvature" is claimed to improve the grip for the users. realme p3 pro realme inline Realme P3 Pro

The Realme P3 Pro will be offered in the country in three exclusive colour options — Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown. Teasers on the phone's official landing page claim that the upcoming handset meets the IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will also have a 7.99mm thin profile.

Realme had previously confirmed that the P3 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It will sport a quad-curved display and is claimed to feature an Aerospace grade VC cooling system.

The company co-developed the GT Boost gaming technology with Krafton. The Realme P3 Pro will be equipped with this feature. It is said to be one of the best smartphones for BGMI gameplay with features such as AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and more. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart alongside the Realme e-store.

Comments

Further reading: Realme P3 Pro, Realme P3 Pro 5G Design, Realme P3 Pro 5G Features, Realme P3 series, Realme P3 Pro India Launch, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
