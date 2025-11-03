Technology News
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date, Design Revealed

Realme GT 8 Pro is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 14:12 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 Pro has a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition will launch next week
  • It sports Aston Martin’s signature green finish
  • Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to launch in India soon
Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition will launch in China later this month. The handset will arrive as a special edition of the Realme's latest flagship smartphone, and it sports Aston Martin's signature green finish, along with the brand's iconic two-wing logo at the centre of the rear panel. While the design gets a premium motorsport-inspired makeover, the upcoming limited edition smartphone is expected to share key specifications with the standard Realme GT 8 Pro. The Realme GT 8 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and has a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition to Launch on November 10 

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition will launch on November 10 in China, as per a post shared by the company on Weibo. The launch event will start at 10:00am local time (7:30am IST). There's no word from the company on whether this variant will be available in other markets, including India. The standard Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to launch in India on November 20.

The company has also started teasing the GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition via a dedicated landing page on its China website, showcasing the phone's distinctive rear design. The teaser shows that this variant will sport a green finish, along with a silver two-wing logo and the 'Formula One Team' branding in silver. The design language of the new model closely resembles the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, which was launched in India in May, co-designed with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One.

The Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition features a carbon fibre-textured rear panel and aerodynamic dual-wing curves. One of its standout elements is the interchangeable rear camera module enclosure, allowing users to swap it out for different shapes or colours.

Similar to the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, the new limited edition is expected to arrive in exclusive packaging, likely with Silver Wing accessories. Realme is also expected to include custom themes, icons, and wallpapers for the new phone.

The hardware details of the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition are expected to remain the same as the standard GT 8 Pro. Realme has already confirmed the launch of the Realme GT 8 Pro in India. Given that the GT 7 Limited Edition launched simultaneously in India and globally, we can likely expect the Limited Edition model to arrive in India alongside the standard Realme GT 8 Pro.

The Realme GT 8 Pro has a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,136 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

For optics, the Realme GT 8 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Ricoh GR anti-glare primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and has an IP69+IP68+IP66 rating for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition, Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y19s 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Specifications

