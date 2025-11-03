Samsung Galaxy A57 could be launched soon as the successor to the company's Galaxy A56 model. While the company has yet to reveal any plans to launch a new Galaxy A series smartphone, a model number linked to the device has been spotted on a Samsung server, which effectively confirms its arrival. The Galaxy A57 is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 1680 chipset. The full specifications of the Galaxy A57 are still under wraps, but it is expected to arrive with some upgrades over the Galaxy A56, which features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 1580 chipset and a 50-megapixel main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A57 Could Arrive With A576B Model Number

X (formerly Twitter) user Akhilesh Kumar (@Koram_Akhilesh) claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A57 was spotted on Samsung's test server database with model number A576B. The ‘A' likely confirms its place in the Galaxy A series lineup, while the ‘B' suffix at the end possibly indicates an international variant.

As per the post, the Galaxy A57 is currently being tested with internal firmware builds A576BXXU0AYJ7, A576BOXM0AYJ7 and A576BXXU0AYJ7, suggesting that a launch may not be far off.

The Galaxy A57 also previously popped up on the IMEI database with the model number SM-A576B/DS, further pointing to an imminent launch. The 'DS' suffix indicates that the phone will support dual SIM connectivity.

Past leaks indicate that the Galaxy A57 will run on the Exynos 1680 SoC. It is said to be veiled as early as March 2026.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 is expected to launch as the successor to the Galaxy A56, which debuted in India in March at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The Galaxy A56 runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 and is confirmed to receive six years of OS and security updates. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset, the Galaxy A56 includes a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone boasts a 12-megapixel front camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.