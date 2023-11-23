Redmi K70 series has been teased to launch in China as a successor to the company's Redmi K60 lineup. Recently the company has been teasing the launch of the series via multiple posts on Weibo. The upcoming Redmi K70 lineup is likely to arrive with three models similar to the preceding Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E models. Xiaomi has earlier teased several specifications of the Redmi K70E, whereas leaked details of the base Redmi K70 have surfaced online. The company has now finally confirmed the launch date of the Redmi K70 series.

Xiaomi announced in a Weibo post that the Redmi K70 series will launch on November 29 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST) in China. The Xiaomi China website also has also put up a promotional banner for the launch event. In the posters shared by the company online, a Redmi K70 model is teased in black colour option with a triple rear camera module. The exact model of the teased handset or the monikers of all the phones in the series has not yet been officially confirmed.

However, the company recently confirmed the launch of the Redmi K70E and teased some of its key specifications. The phone will be powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC and feature a 1.5K display with a peak brightness level of 1,800nits and a high-frequency PWM dimming rate of 1,920Hz. It will also ship with the new Xiaomi HyperOS and pack a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. According to the company, the handset will measure 8.05mm in thickness.

Xiaomi China President Lu Weibing also took to the Chinese microblogging site recently to tease the launch of the Redmi K70. The senior company executive did not divulge any details but said that as Redmi, the Xiaomi sub-brand, celebrates its 10-year anniversary, the Redmi K70 will be introduced to the public. In another post, Weibing mentioned that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC may soon replace the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset as a popular choice for phone makers. The closely timed posts led to speculations of the base Redmi K70 model being powered by the second-generation Sanpdragon 8 processor.

In a recent leak, a tipster shared renders of the purported base Redmi K70 model. The phone is seen in a white colour option in the leaked images. The top left corner of the back panel is seen with three camera sensors alongside an LED flash. A flat front panel with slim bezels is seen with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The volume rocker and the power button were seen on the left edge of the handset in the leaked images, the latter of which may double as a fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.