Technology News

Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details

Poco X5 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2023 11:10 IST
Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to launch as the successor to the Poco X4 Pro 5G

Highlights
  • Poco X5 Pro 5G was previously spotted on certification sites
  • The phone is said to sport a triple rear camera setup
  • It is expected to launch as a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition

Poco is confirmed to launch its X5 Pro 5G smartphone in India on Monday. The phone has been anticipated for a long time since the company's India head teased its release last year. There have been several leaks and reports surrounding the Poco X5 Pro 5G. It had also been spotted on multiple certification sites. Previous leaks had suggested some of the specifications of Poco's upcoming handset. A recent leak has hinted at the price at which the device could be available in the Indian market.

Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India, availability (expected)

According to a tweet by Twitter user Tech Sizzler (@tech_sizzler), the Poco X5 Pro 5G will be available in India starting from Rs. 20,999. Confirmed to launch on Monday, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to be offered in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration options.

The advertisement cited in the leak shows that the latest smartphone by Poco will be available on Flipkart, with sales starting on February 13, 12 pm IST. It also suggests that there are additional Rs. 2,000 instant discount available for ICICI Bank card holders.

Poco X5 Pro 5G specifications, features (expected)

As reported previously, the Poco X5 Pro 5G will likely be available in three colours: black, blue, and yellow, and run MIUI 14 for Poco, which is based on Android 12. The phone is expected to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with 16K colours and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chipset and 6GB of RAM.

The expected triple rear camera setup on the Poco X5 Pro will likely include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens, as well as a 16-megapixel lens for the front camera. The Pro model is tipped to include Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 rather than version 5.1. The pro model is also expected to include a Li-Po 5000mAh battery and fast charging support of up to 67W.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Ransomware Attacks in Europe Targeting 2-Year-Old Computer Bug, Say Cybersecurity Agencies Amid Internet Outage
BTC, ETH, Most Altcoins Open with Small Losses, No Major Change in Prices Recorded
Featured video of the day
A Sneak Peek at Asus and Samsung's 2023 Laptops

Related Stories

Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 5G to Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur: All Details
  2. Croma ‘Constitution of Joy’ Republic Day Sale: Best Deals
  3. Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch
  5. OnePlus Pad Confirmed to Come With Magnetic Keyboard, Stylus Support
  6. All Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in February 2023
  7. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  8. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched
  9. Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped
  10. Dell Cutting Over 6,500 Jobs as Tech Sector Layoffs Continue: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R Confirmed to Feature Sony IMX890 Camera, To Launch on February 7
  2. Netflix February 2023 Releases: Class, We Have a Ghost, Chainsaw Man, and More
  3. Dell to Lay Off About 6,650 Employees Amidst Falling Demand for PCs: Report
  4. Spanish Rehab Centre Offers Treatment for Crypto Trading Addiction, Services Could Cost Up to $75,000
  5. Vivo Y100 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch Soon
  6. Infinix Hot 30i Spotted on IMEI, Could Feature a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC: Report
  7. Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej Wins Third Grammy Award, Dedicates Honour to India
  8. Google Pixel 4 Could Get Additional Software Update Months After End of Support: Report
  9. iPhone ‘Ultra’ in the Works, Said to Offer Better Features Than Pro Models: Mark Gurman
  10. BTC, ETH, Most Altcoins Open with Small Losses, No Major Change in Prices Recorded
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.