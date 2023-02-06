Poco is confirmed to launch its X5 Pro 5G smartphone in India on Monday. The phone has been anticipated for a long time since the company's India head teased its release last year. There have been several leaks and reports surrounding the Poco X5 Pro 5G. It had also been spotted on multiple certification sites. Previous leaks had suggested some of the specifications of Poco's upcoming handset. A recent leak has hinted at the price at which the device could be available in the Indian market.

Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India, availability (expected)

According to a tweet by Twitter user Tech Sizzler (@tech_sizzler), the Poco X5 Pro 5G will be available in India starting from Rs. 20,999. Confirmed to launch on Monday, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected to be offered in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration options.

The advertisement cited in the leak shows that the latest smartphone by Poco will be available on Flipkart, with sales starting on February 13, 12 pm IST. It also suggests that there are additional Rs. 2,000 instant discount available for ICICI Bank card holders.

Poco X5 Pro 5G specifications, features (expected)

As reported previously, the Poco X5 Pro 5G will likely be available in three colours: black, blue, and yellow, and run MIUI 14 for Poco, which is based on Android 12. The phone is expected to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with 16K colours and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chipset and 6GB of RAM.

The expected triple rear camera setup on the Poco X5 Pro will likely include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel lens, as well as a 16-megapixel lens for the front camera. The Pro model is tipped to include Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 rather than version 5.1. The pro model is also expected to include a Li-Po 5000mAh battery and fast charging support of up to 67W.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.