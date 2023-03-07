Redmi 12C launch date has been confirmed by Xiaomi, as the smartphone manufacturer prepares to launch the handset outside China. The phone will debut later this week, according to the company. Xiaomi has also teased the specifications and design of the phone ahead of its launch. The smartphone is shown to feature a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The handset is expected to sport a 6.71-inch display, and 5,000mAh battery similar to its Chinese counterpart.

Xiaomi Indonesia has announced the launch date for the Redmi 12C via Twitter, giving customers a sneak peek at the design and specifications of the smartphone ahead of its global debut. The handset will be unveiled on March 9, according to Xiaomi.

The company has teased that the Redmi 12C will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel camera, placed alongside an LED Flash Light. The poster suggests that the phone will come in blue and black colour options.

In addition to this, Xiaomi has also revealed that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. On the front, the phone is shown to have a waterdrop notch at the top for the selfie camera.

The Redmi 12C global variant is expected to be similar to the Chinese variant that was launched in December. The handset comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 1,650x720 pixel resolution, a 20:6:9 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 500nits. The phone is equipped with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The Redmi 12C handset that made its debut in China ships with eMMC 5.1 flash memory and expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone comes in four colour options — Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender in China. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

