Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Tipped to Get 120Hz AMOLED Displays; Design Leaked: Details

Redmi Note 12S is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2023 13:54 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G were launched in India in January

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display
  • Both handsets may be equipped with triple rear cameras
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 732G SoC

Redmi Note 12 series, comprising the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G model, are currently available globally. The Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly looking to expand the lineup by adding two new handsets — Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G. Before the formal debut, images and the entire specifications of the purported smartphones have leaked online. The Redmi Note 12S is tipped to feature a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G could arrive as a toned-down version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Tipster TechDocterz (@TechDocterz) leaked renders and specifications of the Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G. The renders suggest a design similar to the previous Redmi Note 12 models and show a hole punch cutout on the phones' displays. A rear camera setup with multiple sensors is seen arranged in a rectangular-shaped camera island. Meanwhile, the power button and the volume rockers are seen on the left spine of the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 12S is tipped to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be backed by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, on the other hand, is said to feature a slightly bigger 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 12S is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 732G SoC. Both the handsets are said to feature a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, along with a third supplementary camera.

The Redmi Note 12 series comprising the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G were launched in India in January. The Redmi Note 12 4G has joined the lineup later this month. The price of Redmi Note 12 5G starts at Rs. 17,999, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has an initial price tag of Rs. 24,999. Price of the top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs. 29,999. The Redmi Note 12 is yet to launch in India and its price is set at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,400) in the European market.

The Redmi Note 12 series runs on MIUI 13 custom skin and features AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They are equipped with triple rear cameras.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Note 12 Series, Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 12S Specifications, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi
